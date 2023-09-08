Airtel Down in Mumbai? Network Issues Reported In Certain Pockets; Netizens Take To X To Vent Frustration

Airtel Mobile Services: On September 8, many Airtel customers reported network and internet outages in BKC area of Mumbai. The issue was reported from 1 PM onwards.

Many users complained of the network being completely down or of network fluctuations leading to call drops and customers not being able to make calls from their phones.

DownDetector.in which provides updates on network disruptions also reported a spike in network issues which began around 1 PM with major disruptions being noticed around 2 PM.