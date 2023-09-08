Airtel Down in Mumbai? Network Issues Reported In Certain Pockets; Netizens Take To X To Vent Frustration
The outage was reported from 1 PM onwards in selected places in Mumbai.
Airtel Mobile Services: On September 8, many Airtel customers reported network and internet outages in BKC area of Mumbai. The issue was reported from 1 PM onwards.
Many users complained of the network being completely down or of network fluctuations leading to call drops and customers not being able to make calls from their phones.
DownDetector.in which provides updates on network disruptions also reported a spike in network issues which began around 1 PM with major disruptions being noticed around 2 PM.
Source: downdetector.in
Another such website which provides updates on network disruptions also reported a spike in Airtel network issues from 1 PM onwards.
Source: istheservicedown.in
Frustrated customers took to X (fka Twitter) to vent their anger over the disruption in services. Here are some complaints raised on X, with many reporting this outage restricted to Kalina and BKC area in Mumbai.
As of now, Airtel has not provided any specific reasons for this outage.
@Airtel_Presence please help, no network since morning. Mumbai Bandra Kurla Complex area. Tried sending a DM seeking help— Prabha Hegde (@PraBlah) September 8, 2023
Is #airtel #network down in #mumbai ? Hello @Airtel_Presence pls restore asap— Ashu (@memumbaikar1234) September 8, 2023
Been 30 mins since Airtel phone network is totally down here in Mumbai @airtelindia Please solve ASAP.— Saloni Jiwrajka (@SaloniJiwrajka) September 8, 2023
@airtelindia There's no network connectivity in BKC, Mumbai of Airtel Network. Everyone using Airtel networks is not getting any signals on their phones. This has been happening since the last 1+ Hour.— Pratap Bhandari (@bhandari_pratap) September 8, 2023
No phone call/internet services on airtel network. It's been 1 hour now..effected area kalina mumbai @airtelindia what's going on?— Adhiraj Kukreja (@caadhiraj) September 8, 2023
Is the Airtel Network down in Mumbai BKC area ? @airtelindia— Vaibhav Bhargavað¦ (@vaibhav0205) September 8, 2023