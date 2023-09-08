Airtel Down in Mumbai? Network Issues Reported In Certain Pockets; Netizens Take To X To Vent Frustration

BQPrimeTrendingAirtel Down in Mumbai? Network Issues Reported In Certain Pockets; Netizens Take To X To Vent Frustration
The outage was reported from 1 PM onwards in selected places in Mumbai.

08 Sep 2023, 3:27 PM IST
A Bharti Airtel Ltd. store in Goregaon, Mumbai. (Photo: BQ Prime)

Airtel Mobile Services: On September 8, many Airtel customers reported network and internet outages in BKC area of Mumbai. The issue was reported from 1 PM onwards.

Many users complained of the network being completely down or of network fluctuations leading to call drops and customers not being able to make calls from their phones.

DownDetector.in which provides updates on network disruptions also reported a spike in network issues which began around 1 PM with major disruptions being noticed around 2 PM.

Source: downdetector.in

Another such website which provides updates on network disruptions also reported a spike in Airtel network issues from 1 PM onwards.

Source: istheservicedown.in

Frustrated customers took to X (fka Twitter) to vent their anger over the disruption in services. Here are some complaints raised on X, with many reporting this outage restricted to Kalina and BKC area in Mumbai.

As of now, Airtel has not provided any specific reasons for this outage.

