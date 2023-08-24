69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon And Others Who Won Awards
Here are the winners of the 69th National Film Awards
The 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held on August 24, 2023, to honour the best films of Indian cinema in 2022. The awards were presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.
The 69th National Film Awards were announced at 5 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The Film Awards were available to watch on the official social media handle of PIB India and I&B Ministry and also on their YouTube channel.
69th National Film Awards: Full List Of Winners
Here is the list of winners of the 69th National Film Awards along with their categories:
Best Actor: Allu Arjun for Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.
Best Supporting Actors: Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files) and Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)
Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Editor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa)
Best Action Direction: RRR
Best Choreography: RRR
Best Special Effects: RRR
Best Mising Film: Boomba Ride
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham Singh
Best Gujarati Film: Chello Show (Last Film Show)
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Maithili Film: Samanantar
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kay Zala
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Non-Feature Film: Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)
Best Director: Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)
Best Film on Family Values: Chand Saanse (Hindi)
Best Cinematographer: Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)
Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan (English)
Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)
Best Film on Social Issues: Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
Best Environmental Film: Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)
Watch: National Film Awards Winners Annouced
What Are National Film Awards
The National Film Awards was established in 1954. It is one of the most prestigious and one of the anticipated events in the country. The President of India presents the awards culminating in the showcasing of award-winning films for the public.
Over the years the number of awards has increased. The Awards were Initially called 'State Awards' and two President's Gold Medals, two certificates of merit and silver medals were distributed for a dozen regional films, for the first six years. Over the years the number of awards increased.
Separate awards for artists and technicians were instituted in 1968 for the films of 1967.
The awards are given in three sections – Features, Non-Features and Best Writing on Cinema. The selection for the winners in Features and Non-Features is recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements in various categories. The 'Best Writing on Cinema' section focuses on encouraging the study and appreciation of cinema as an art form and providing information and critical appreciation of the art form.
The aim of National Film Awards is to encourage aesthetic, technical excellence and social relevance films that contribute to the understanding and appreciation of cultures of different regions of the country in cinematic form, thereby also promoting unity and integrity of the nation.
The winners of the awards are decided by the Jury comprising persons distinguished in the field of cinema, other allied arts, and humanities.