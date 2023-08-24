69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon And Others Who Won Awards

The National Film Awards was established in 1954. It is one of the most prestigious and one of the anticipated events in the country. The President of India presents the awards culminating in the showcasing of award-winning films for the public.

Over the years the number of awards has increased. The Awards were Initially called 'State Awards' and two President's Gold Medals, two certificates of merit and silver medals were distributed for a dozen regional films, for the first six years. Over the years the number of awards increased.

Separate awards for artists and technicians were instituted in 1968 for the films of 1967.

The awards are given in three sections – Features, Non-Features and Best Writing on Cinema. The selection for the winners in Features and Non-Features is recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements in various categories. The 'Best Writing on Cinema' section focuses on encouraging the study and appreciation of cinema as an art form and providing information and critical appreciation of the art form.

The aim of National Film Awards is to encourage aesthetic, technical excellence and social relevance films that contribute to the understanding and appreciation of cultures of different regions of the country in cinematic form, thereby also promoting unity and integrity of the nation.

The winners of the awards are decided by the Jury comprising persons distinguished in the field of cinema, other allied arts, and humanities.