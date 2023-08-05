10 Places To Plan An All-Girls Trip This Friendship Day Weekend
From Nainital to Pondicherry visit some of the best places on your all-girls trip this friendship day.
The recently released Barbie movie has resurfaced the essence and value of female friendships. Women do have a go-to female shoulder to cry on and laugh out loud with for all moments.
The number of female friends they have may vary but there will always be one friend that she can trust and with whom she can be her true self.
Take this friendship day as an opportunity to celebrate this female friendship and plan a quick trip.
Discussed here are a few places that are safe for female gateways on Friendship Day.
Best Places For All Girls Trip On Friendship Day
You can plan a customized trip on your own or search for an all-girls trip online to book a gateway for this weekend.
1. Goa
This beach destination is one of the favourite locations for friends to chill. You can enjoy calm sunsets and munch on tasty snacks at shacks or your hotel.
2. Coorg
Walk through lush green forests and breathe in the fresh coffee aroma at this destination. If you and your girls are coffee lovers, then this can be a good destination to celebrate your friendship.
Source: Unsplash
3. Jaipur
The Pink city of India is one of the safest travel destinations for females and you can plan an impromptu trip for the weekend stay and explore the serene palaces and pink vibe.
4. Panchgani
If you are a Mumbaikar, then this can be the easiest destination for girls to unwind and celebrate the day. Bask in the beauty at Sydney Point with snacks and a hot cup of coffee.
5. Mount Abu
Book a family-friendly resort near Nakki lake for a good view and have fun at the resort. You can eat, take a short walk to the lake and enjoy the sunset from your room's balcony with your friends.
6. Lonavala
Do you have friends living in Mumbai and Pune, well, Lonavala could be the best destination for your friendship day celebration. Book a nice resort or villa and make your trip memorable.
7. Rishikesh
This can be a good destination to sink in the holy 'spirit and calm' if you and your friends are spiritual. Early walks around the Ram Jula and Laxman Jula and the evening Aarti can be fulfilling.
8. Nainital
The city of lakes is beautiful and in your friend's company, the trip is likely to be more enjoyable. Apart from beautiful lakes, you can expect delicious Indian desserts like jalebis and tangy chaats.
Source: Unsplash
9. Gokarna
Gokarna beach, Paradise Beach, and Om Beach are few spots that you can visit as each beach is different in its own way. Remember, you may have to walk long distances to reach them.
10. Pondicherry
This French quarter in India is quite a popular travel destination and its quaint houses are painted in warm pastel shades. You can relax with your friends on the Promenade beach.
Source: Unsplash