The Mutual Fund Show: What Makes A Top-Ranking Scheme

Schemes with consistent performance and low volatility in returns were chosen for top spots across categories in the Crisil ranking for mutual funds during the December quarter.

"... for all our rankings across categories, we look at a mix of both performance and portfolio attributes," Piyush Gupta, director-fund research at Crisil, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"So, performance is where we look at returns. We also look at volatility of those returns, which means that a fund which has delivered consistent returns over a period of time, score well in the final ranking," he said.

Crisil took into consideration how funds have structured their portfolios as well.

"Especially when we look at equity category, we look at factors like the extent of diversification. So, if there is a portfolio which is highly concentrated, that would mean that if their few exposures don't work out then the performance can get impacted adversity," said Gupta.

Funds with adequate liquidity are also ranked better.

"While equity per se is a liquid asset class, still having adequate liquidity in the portfolio helps with the overall ranking that we publish," said Gupta.