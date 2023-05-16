Zomato Starts Its Own UPI Offering

Food delivery giant Zomato Ltd. has started its own Unified Payments Interface facility in partnership with ICICI Bank Ltd.

"Zomato has a large set of customers that frequently use UPI to make payments for their food orders," a Zomato spokesperson said. "We are providing a facility (as technology partner to ICICI) for customers to create a UPI ID on Zomato app, so that they can make payments seamlessly without the need to switch apps."