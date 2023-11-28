YouTube Games: What Is Playables Feature And How To Access It? Details Here
YouTube Premium users can enjoy 37 minigames in the app without installing or downloading them.
Video streaming giant YouTube has rolled out a new feature called 'Playables' for its Premium users.
With this experimental new feature, YouTube is allowing users access to a set of online games that can be directly played on either the mobile app or desktop app.
YouTube Premium users can enjoy 37 minigames in the app without installing or downloading them.
According to a report in The Verge, YouTube debuted the feature to select users in September. Last week, the company reportedly notified the Premium members suggesting they turn the feature on if interested.
The games which are available until March 28 next year include popular titles such as 8 Ball Billiards Classic, Daily Solitaire, Angry Birds Showdown and more.
Users can visit the 'Playables' section on their YouTube app to explore about this feature.
How To Turn On YouTube Playables?
Step 1: Open YouTube app and navigate to the profile section.
Step 2: Find the 'Your Premium benefits' section and tap on it.
Step 3: Select 'Try experimental new features.'
Step 4: Tap on the 'Try it out' option once you spot 'Play games on YouTube' option.
How To Play Games On YouTube?
Step 1: Open the YouTube app
Step 2: Locate the 'Playables' section in the Explore tab.
Step 3: Browse the games and start playing
YouTube is not the first video streaming platform which has expanded into gaming. Netflix also offers games which can be downloaded and played on mobile devices - Android phones and tablets & iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Netflix is working to bring its nascent video-game service to television sets for the first time, moving beyond smartphones and tablets in a sign of its growing ambitions.
Code hidden within Netflix’s app includes references to games played on TVs, signaling that such a plan is in motion, the report said. The code also mentioned using phones as video-game controllers.
“A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?” one line reads. The code was discovered by app developer Steve Moser, who shared the findings with Bloomberg News.
Netflix launched its gaming effort on iPhones, iPads and Android devices in 2021.