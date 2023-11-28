YouTube Games: What Is Playables Feature And How To Access It? Details Here

Video streaming giant YouTube has rolled out a new feature called 'Playables' for its Premium users.

With this experimental new feature, YouTube is allowing users access to a set of online games that can be directly played on either the mobile app or desktop app.

YouTube Premium users can enjoy 37 minigames in the app without installing or downloading them.

According to a report in The Verge, YouTube debuted the feature to select users in September. Last week, the company reportedly notified the Premium members suggesting they turn the feature on if interested.

The games which are available until March 28 next year include popular titles such as 8 Ball Billiards Classic, Daily Solitaire, Angry Birds Showdown and more.

Users can visit the 'Playables' section on their YouTube app to explore about this feature.