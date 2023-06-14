YouTube Expands YPP Program To Help More Content Creators Make More Money; Details Here

Google's video sharing platform YouTube announced that it is expanding the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) to help content creators make more money.

According to the latest guidelines issued, YouTube is introducing earlier access to YPP with lower eligibility criteria that will help creators start earning on the platform sooner by opening up access to fan funding features like channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Thanks, and more.

"We’re also introducing an update to our YouTube Shopping affiliate program for creators who are further along in their journey!," the company said in a blog post.

This means that eligible creators will begin to be able to apply to YPP earlier — once they’ve met a threshold of 500 subscribers, 3 public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3000 watch hours in the past year or 3M Shorts views in the last 90 days.