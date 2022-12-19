YouTube Creators Contributed Over Rs 10,000 Crore To India's Economy In 2021, Says Google

India's YouTubers contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the country's GDP, while the influencer and creator ecosystem supported more than 7.5 lakh full-time jobs in India, says a report by Google and Oxford Economics.

The report, which was released today, is based on a survey of over 5,000 Indian creators, 500 Indian businesses and over 4,000 Indian users to "understand how this ecosystem adds value to the economy and impacts people’s lives" and arrive at the estimated figure.

It refers to "YouTube creators" as those who receive funds directly from YouTube, generate funds from other sources with their videos and permanently employ other people to support their channels.

"Billions of people consume the content powered by YouTube creators in India the world over. This has helped creators unlock monetization opportunities, allowing many to convert their passions into sustainable careers," the report said.