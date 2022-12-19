YouTube Creators Contributed Over Rs 10,000 Crore To India's Economy In 2021, Says Google
India's YouTubers contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the country's GDP, while the influencer and creator ecosystem supported more than 7.5 lakh full-time jobs in India, says a report by Google and Oxford Economics.
The report, which was released today, is based on a survey of over 5,000 Indian creators, 500 Indian businesses and over 4,000 Indian users to "understand how this ecosystem adds value to the economy and impacts people’s lives" and arrive at the estimated figure.
It refers to "YouTube creators" as those who receive funds directly from YouTube, generate funds from other sources with their videos and permanently employ other people to support their channels.
"Billions of people consume the content powered by YouTube creators in India the world over. This has helped creators unlock monetization opportunities, allowing many to convert their passions into sustainable careers," the report said.
YouTube, along with several other social media platforms, has been at the heart of the so-called burgeoning "creator economy" spawned in the last decade, and more so in the last six years with the launch of Reliance's Jio. The availability of cheap, high-speed internet and increased smartphone penetration have acted as catalysts for the rise of influencers and independent creators.
The YouTube ecosystem's GDP contribution has grown nearly 50% in 2021, with the same figure reported at Rs 6,800 crore in 2020 by the same consulting firm, Oxford Economics.
At the Google for India 2022 event held in New Delhi, Ishan John Chatterjee, director at YouTube India, also unveiled an edtech-driven addition for the video platform.
He announced the launch of Courses, a new product that structures curriculum and upskilling material for viewers. YouTube, which has also become a hub for people looking to learn new skills and languages, can create specific sessions and monetise them. The product would be released in beta in 2023.
It also piloted an AI-enabled solution, Aloud, that will allow a small group of healthcare providers to simplify the process of dubbing and creating multilingual content.