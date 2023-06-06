YouTube Channel Hacked? Here's How You Can Protect Your YouTube Account
Hackers can gain access to sensitive data, including email addresses & credit card details if they manage to breach your account.
In a cyberattack on June 5, official YouTube channels of several known personalities and organizations were hacked.
Maintaining a secure YouTube channel is crucial to protect your personal information and prevent unauthorized access.
Hackers can gain access to sensitive data, including email addresses and credit card details if they successfully breach your account.
By recognizing the signs of a hacked YouTube account and implementing preventative measures, you can minimize the risk of falling victim to such attacks.
Inevitable Signs Of A Hacked YouTube Account
Unable to sign in to your account.
Account settings and associated email address altered without your knowledge.
Profile picture changed.
Videos uploaded to your channel that you did not upload yourself.
How To Protect YouTube Channel from Hackers?
Create and Safeguard a Complex Password:
1. Generate a unique password specific to your YouTube account.
2. The password should be different than the ones used on other websites.
3. Opt for passwords with eight or more characters.
4. Avoid using personal information, such as your name or address, to make passwords harder to crack.
5. Consider using a password manager for automatically generated strong passwords.
6. Never share your password and be cautious of phishing attempts.
Exercise Caution with Suspicious Messages and Content:
1. Refrain from responding to suspicious text messages, especially those containing shortened URLs.
2. Avoid clicking on links or sharing information with untrustworthy or unknown senders or websites.
3. Official YouTube emails come from addresses ending in @youtube.com or @google.com domains.
Set and Review Permissions on Your Channel:
1. Access your account settings to manage permissions and grant appropriate access levels to others.
2. Regularly review the list of managers and owners to ensure their legitimacy.
3. Remove unfamiliar names and promptly change your password if you suspect unauthorized access.
Perform Regular Security Checkups:
1. Frequently review the security features and permissions on your YouTube channel.
2. Look for any unauthorized changes to settings or the addition of managers.
3. Verify the accuracy of your Google account recovery options, including email and phone number.
4. Enable 2-step verification for enhanced security, using security keys, text messages, voice calls, or phone prompts.
Tips To Prevent YouTube Account Hacks
Change your password periodically to reduce the risk of being hacked.
Exercise caution when encountering suspicious links in the comments section of your videos.
Keep your antivirus software updated to protect against malware.
Stay informed about reported security breaches and take appropriate action, such as changing your password immediately.
Consider using personalized security services that monitor your accounts for potential breaches and provide real-time alerts.