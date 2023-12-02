Yantra To Invest Rs 100 Crore In India’s Generative AI Market

Management and technology services provider Yantra Tech Innovation Labs Pvt. has announced its plans to invest Rs 100 crore in India’s generative artificial intelligence market.

Yantra, which offers business transformation solutions across diverse industries, also said it plans to hire 500 employees in the next two years. The expansion comes as the company looks to deliver innovative cloud technology solutions to enterprises.

The investment made in India operations will accelerate research and development in generative AI, expand the talent pool and strengthen its global market presence, the company said.

Vikram Bhandari, founder and CEO of Yantra, said, “Businesses are increasingly adopting cloud platforms, and we believe that integrating generative AI will bring automation of repetitive tasks, data-informed decision-making, and enhanced efficiency. GenAI will benefit large corporations and SMEs, across various industries and verticals like finance and accounting, HR, supply chain and operations, sales and marketing, and customer support.”

According to Yantra, the investment will help train generative AI consultants and design solutions for enterprises across verticals such as fintech, retail, software, manufacturing, service, jewellery, financial services and distribution, along with accelerating the company’s plans to enter other sectors.

“Our focus is on elevating efficiency and intelligence in business operations. Significant investments in India’s GenAI market will drive broader technological advancements, fostering a potent ecosystem for stronger, more progressive organisations,” said Rajesh Pawar, director of Indian operations, Yantra.