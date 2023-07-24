BQPrimeTechnologyX.Com Now Points To Twitter, Says Elon Musk Ahead Of Logo Change; Here's What It Means
X.Com Now Points To Twitter, Says Elon Musk Ahead Of Logo Change; Here's What It Means

Earlier on Sunday, Musk said that "soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

24 Jul 2023, 10:41 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@ElonMusk</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@ElonMusk

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted that the social media platform will soon be rebranded into 'X'.

In a major revamp, Musk announced that domain X.com redirects users to Twitter.

"Interim X logo goes live later today," he tweeted.



New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Monday said that 'X' will go further, transforming the global town square. She said that 'X' will be the platform that can deliver, "well….everything"

"It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," Yaccarino tweeted.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," she added.

Under Elon Musk’s tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat, a Reuters report said.

Elon Musk has posted a picture of a stylized X against a black outer space-themed background and changed his profile picture as well.

