Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Highlights: Everything Announced By Microsoft At The Event
Xbox shared 27 games (21 of which will be available for Xbox Game Pass and/or PC Game Pass) during the Xbox Games Showcase.
Microsoft held the Xbox Showcase event on Sunday and announced a slew of games for console and PC.
According to an official release, the video gaming brand shared 27 games (21 of which will be available for Xbox Game Pass and/or PC Game Pass) during the Xbox Games Showcase.
Xbox also announced a new version of Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage.
Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Highlights
Here is the full list of games announced by Xbox:
Avowed (2024)
Clockwork Revolution (2024)
Fable (2024)
Forza Motorsport (October 10)
Microsoft Flight Simulator (2024)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (2023)
South of Midnight
Starfield Direct (September 6)
Towerborne (2024)
33 Immortals
Cities: Skylines II (October 24)
Dungeons of Hinterberg
Jusant (Fall 2023)
Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Early 2024)
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Payday 3
Persona 3 Reload
Persona 5 Tactica
Star Wars Outlaws
Still Wakes The Deep
Every game from the showcase coming to Xbox and PC! | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/eQtGumnszj— Xbox (@Xbox) June 11, 2023
Hardware Announcements By Xbox
1. New Xbox Series S
Worldwide pre orders started on Sunday for $349.99 USD (ERP) at xbox.com or microsoftstore.com. Availability starts September 1 at participating retailers, according to Xbox release.
How To Pre-Book Xbox Series S – 1TB?
Step 1: Visit Xbox’s official website-- .
Step 2: Click on the pre-order option
Step 3: Select the checkout option, fill in the details, and submit them
Once the payment is processed, the customer will receive a notification with order details confirming the booking.
2. Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Controller and Headset
Price: Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition for $79.99 USD ERP and the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition for $124.99 USD ERP
Another event titled Xbox Games Showcase Extended has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK.
"The event will offer deeper dives into what you saw from Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion, as well as games from our creative partners that we didn’t show you today," Xbox said.