Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Highlights: Everything Announced By Microsoft At The Event

Xbox shared 27 games (21 of which will be available for Xbox Game Pass and/or PC Game Pass) during the Xbox Games Showcase.

12 Jun 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Source: Xbox news
Source: Xbox news

https://news.xbox.com/en-us/

Microsoft held the Xbox Showcase event on Sunday and announced a slew of games for console and PC.

According to an official release, the video gaming brand shared 27 games (21 of which will be available for Xbox Game Pass and/or PC Game Pass) during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Xbox also announced a new version of Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage.

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Highlights

Here is the full list of games announced by Xbox:

  • Avowed (2024)

  • Clockwork Revolution (2024)

  • Fable (2024)

  • Forza Motorsport (October 10)

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (2024)

  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (2023)

  • South of Midnight

  • Starfield Direct (September 6)

  • Towerborne (2024)

  • 33 Immortals

  • Cities: Skylines II (October 24)

  • Dungeons of Hinterberg

  • Jusant (Fall 2023)

  • Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Early 2024)

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

  • Payday 3 

  • Persona 3 Reload

  • Persona 5 Tactica

  • Star Wars Outlaws

  • Still Wakes The Deep

Hardware Announcements By Xbox

1. New Xbox Series S

Worldwide pre orders started on Sunday for $349.99 USD (ERP) at xbox.com or microsoftstore.com.  Availability starts September 1 at participating retailers, according to Xbox release.

How To Pre-Book Xbox Series S – 1TB?  

Once the payment is processed, the customer will receive a notification with order details confirming the booking. 

2. Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Controller and Headset

Price: Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition for $79.99 USD ERP and the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition for $124.99 USD ERP

Another event titled Xbox Games Showcase Extended has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK.

"The event will offer deeper dives into what you saw from Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion, as well as games from our creative partners that we didn’t show you today," Xbox said.

