X Plans Lawsuit Against Media Matters After Ad Placement Report

Musk said the Media Matters story “completely misrepresented” the real user experience on X.

18 Nov 2023, 06:42 PM IST
The new Twitter X logo at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Elon Musk has changed Twitter Inc.'s logo, replacing its signature blue bird with a stylized X as part of the billionaire's vision of transforming the 17-year-old service into an everything app. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
The new Twitter X logo at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Elon Musk has changed Twitter Inc.'s logo, replacing its signature blue bird with a stylized X as part of the billionaire's vision of transforming the 17-year-old service into an everything app. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- X Corp. plans to file a lawsuit against Media Matters on Monday, Elon Musk said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Musk said the Media Matters story “completely misrepresented” the real user experience on X. The report released on Thursday showed ads for Apple Inc., International Business Machines Corp. and Oracle Corp. were running on the social media platform next to pro-Nazi content.

Musk’s Comment and Rampant Antisemitism on X Fuel Outrage 

The lawsuit will be filed “the split second court opens on Monday,” Musk wrote.

