World's Relationship With Work Unhealthy, Indian Workforce Happiest: HP Study

The world's relationship with work is at a breaking point and its effects are pervasive, a recent study by HP shows.

Only about a quarter (27%) of knowledge workers globally admit they have a healthy relationship with work.

The HP Work Relationship Index also indicates that the Indian workforce is the happiest, with 50% of knowledge workers having a healthy relationship with work. Japan ranked the lowest, with only 5% having a good relationship with work.

The study surveyed more than 15,600 respondents across various industries in 12 countries. It analysed over 50 aspects of people's relationships with work, including the role of work in their lives, their skills, abilities, tools and workspaces, and their expectations of leadership. It also examined the impact work has on employee well-being, productivity, engagement and culture.