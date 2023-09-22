World's Relationship With Work Unhealthy, Indian Workforce Happiest: HP Study
'As leaders, we must always reject the false choice between productivity and happiness,' says HP CEO Enrique Lores.
The world's relationship with work is at a breaking point and its effects are pervasive, a recent study by HP shows.
Only about a quarter (27%) of knowledge workers globally admit they have a healthy relationship with work.
The HP Work Relationship Index also indicates that the Indian workforce is the happiest, with 50% of knowledge workers having a healthy relationship with work. Japan ranked the lowest, with only 5% having a good relationship with work.
The study surveyed more than 15,600 respondents across various industries in 12 countries. It analysed over 50 aspects of people's relationships with work, including the role of work in their lives, their skills, abilities, tools and workspaces, and their expectations of leadership. It also examined the impact work has on employee well-being, productivity, engagement and culture.
Unhealthy Relationships With Work Impact Employees' Lives, Business
Findings underline the negative impacts an unhealthy relationship with work has on an employee’s life and an employer's business.
When employees are not happy, it takes a toll on business:
Morale And Engagement: Knowledge workers report less productivity (34%), more disengagement at work (39%) and greater feelings of disconnection (38%).
Retention: Even when employees feel neutral about their relationship with work, more than 71% consider leaving the company. When they're not happy at all, that number rises to 91%.
Unhealthy relationships with work can impact employees’ well-being:
Mental: More than half (55%) of these employees struggle with their self-worth and mental well-being, reporting low self-esteem and feeling like they are a failure.
Emotional: These issues affect other aspects of their lives, with 45% noting that their personal relationships with friends and family suffer. More than half (59%) are too drained to pursue their personal passions.
Physical: Mental and emotional wellness can make it harder to maintain physical well-being, with 62% reporting trouble maintaining healthy eating, working out and getting sufficient sleep.
Drivers Behind Healthy Relationship With Work
Employees' expectations of work have changed significantly, particularly over the past two–three years, according to nearly 60% of respondents. As much as 57% noted that their expectations of how they are treated at work and in the workplace have also increased.
The research identified six core drivers that represent critical focus areas—and key imperatives—for business leaders.
Fulfillment: Employees yearn for purpose, empowerment and genuine connection with their work, but only 29% currently experience these consistently. To adapt to evolving workforce expectations, businesses must prioritise employee fulfilment.
Leadership: New ways of working demand new leadership styles, according to 68% of business leaders. Yet only one in five workers feel leadership styles have evolved. Cultivating emotional intelligence and transparent, empathetic leadership is important for today's workplace.
People-centricity: Only 25% of knowledge workers consistently receive the respect and value they feel they deserve. Even fewer are experiencing the flexibility, autonomy and work-life balance they seek. To address this, leaders must emphasise putting people first and placing their teams at the centre of decision-making.
Skills: While 70% of knowledge workers value strong power and technical skills, only 31% feel consistently confident in their proficiency in either. By investing in comprehensive training and support, best-practice organisations have a chance to gain an edge in skill development and employee engagement.
Tools: Today's workers want a say in the technology and tools their employer provides, and that technology should be inclusive too. However, confidence that companies will implement the tools to support hybrid work is low, at just 25%. The technology portfolio is emerging as an important driver of employee engagement, connection and enablement.
Workspace: Knowledge workers want a seamless experience between work locations and a choice in where they work each day. By enabling effective hybrid workspaces, easy transitions, flexibility and autonomy, organisations can foster a positive work experience.
Trust, Emotional Connection Critical In Attracting, Retaining Workers
According to the index, greater trust and emotional connection in the workplace were strong and recurring themes across the six core drivers. Almost three in four business leaders acknowledge that emotionally intelligent leadership is the only way a leader can be successful.
The study also found that emotional intelligence—and increased trust and agency—hold considerable weight with employees: 83% say they’re willing to earn less money to find an employer that values these factors.
Strong Workplace Culture: Knowledge workers would take an 11% pay cut to work with empathetic, emotionally intelligent leadership and above-average employee engagement and fulfillment.
Flexibility: The same group would give up 13% of their salary to work somewhere that lets them work where or when they want.
"As leaders, we must always reject the false choice between productivity and happiness," HP Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores said. "The most successful companies are built on cultures that enable employees to excel in their careers while thriving outside of work."