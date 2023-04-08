Why Crypto Is Watching Ethereum’s ‘Shanghai’ Upgrade

It’s not clear how many users will want to cash out once their Ether is unlocked. The token’s value has fluctuated wildly in the years since staking was first enabled — soaring as its popularity grew with institutional and retail investors, then tumbling in 2022. At least initially, demand for withdrawals is expected to outweigh new staking deposits on Ethereum. Longer-term, the opportunity to withdraw staked tokens is likely to make Ether staking more appealing as it will reduce risk for those involved. Investors also expect volatility in so-called liquid-staking tokens, which represent staked Ether and can be used in decentralized-finance apps that let people lend, borrow and trade coins. Prices of some of these tokens have risen in recent months and risk falling in tandem with Ether around the time of the Shanghai upgrade.