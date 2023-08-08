Who Was Ambareesh Murty? Know About Pepperfry Co-Founder Who Died Due To Cardiac Arrest
Remembering Ambareesh Murty - co-founder of Pepperfry who died of a cardiac arrest.
Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty died of a cardiac arrest in Leh. he was 51. His death was announced in a tweet by Ashish Shah, another co-founder of the online furniture store.
Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. ð— Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023
Ambareesh Murthy was an avid biker and traveller. His last video was of his travel in Leh.
Condolence pour for Ambareesh Murty
Tributes poured in on Twitter for Ambareesh Murty. Entrepreneur Manoranjan Manish wrote, "So devastated to here this. He was so accomplished. Always a battery of wisdom to listen.".
He was also author Amish Tripathi's senior in IIM-C. Tripathi tweeted, "Terrible news. Ambi was my senior from IIM-C. A great guy. Our batch mates and I are all in shock… Sincere condolences to his family."
So devastated to here this. He was so accomplished. Always a battery of wisdom to listen.— Manoranjan Manish (@mk_manish) August 8, 2023
With these mayhems around, sometimes I fear for myself. A one year old son and a pre-revenue start up. All that I have is promise, what if I perish untimely like this.
Where to drawâ¦
Terrible news. Ambi was my senior from IIM-C. A great guy. Our batch mates and I are all in shockâ¦ Sincere condolences to his family.— Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) August 8, 2023
Om Shanti ðð¼
Words can't express how sorry I am for what you're going through. I know there are no words to take away the pain of your loss.Â You are in my thoughts.Â I have so much empathy for what you're experiencing at this time.— Manoj K Jha aka Manu ð· (@manojgjha) August 8, 2023
(May the Soul attain Moksha)
"Om Sadgati" ð pic.twitter.com/A7dkpjDzw4
à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿. This is shocking. May God give strength to the friends, colleagues and family in this period of grief.— Jeetendra D | à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤° (@jeedev369) August 8, 2023
it's truly shocking. had met him coupel of times.Being an entrepreneur is already challenging,&building abrand like @Pepperfry in the furniture industry over a decade is a remarkable feat. Heard amazing things about @AmbareeshMurty.condolences go out2his team and family.prayers— Abhijit Das (@talk2abhijitdas) August 8, 2023
We wish and pray for the strength of all whose life Ambareesh made better with his presence. No words can do justice to how you feel. Prayers with you, the family and pepperfry team— Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) August 8, 2023
Extremely sad news, take care, praying for his soul and entire family back home as well as at work.— Prem Doshi ð®ð³ (@StocksResearch) August 8, 2023
Ambareesh Murty Education
Murthy holds a B.E. in from the Delhi College of Engineering (1990-1994) and a MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (1004-1996). His specialities are General Management, Marketing, Sales Management and Corporate Strategy
Ambareesh Murty Co-Founded Pepperfry
Ambareesh Murthy was the co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, an online furniture and home products marketplace based in India. Under Murthy's leadership, Pepperfry has raised substantial investment from various venture capital firms, expanded its operations, and adapted to the rapidly changing e-commerce landscape. His expertise in the online retail space has contributed to the company's strong position in the Indian market.
Ambareesh Murtys' Work Experience
Murthy began his career with Cadbury in Sales and Marketing. He conceptualised and launched Cadbury 'Temptations' one of India's most successful product launches in 2001. In the course of his Cadbury career, he has also managed new product development and the gifting segment.
Cadbury was followed by a stint with Prudential ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) as VP Marketing and Customer Service. He was also associated with Levi's as Brand Manager. Murthy's responsibilities included product development and marketing and retail strategies for the Levi’s brand.
Before founding Pepperfry in 2011, Murthy had a successful career in various companies. He had worked with eBay India as a Country Manager, and he has been involved with other well-known corporations in leadership roles.