Who Was Ambareesh Murty? Know About Pepperfry Co-Founder Who Died Due To Cardiac Arrest

Remembering Ambareesh Murty - co-founder of Pepperfry who died of a cardiac arrest.

08 Aug 2023, 2:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ambareesh Murthy's&nbsp;weekend ride to the Nanvel Lighthouse. Pic/Ambareesh Murthy Instagram</p></div>
Ambareesh Murthy's weekend ride to the Nanvel Lighthouse. Pic/Ambareesh Murthy Instagram

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty died of a cardiac arrest in Leh. he was 51. His death was announced in a tweet by Ashish Shah, another co-founder of the online furniture store.

Ambareesh Murthy was an avid biker and traveller. His last video was of his travel in Leh.

Condolence pour for Ambareesh Murty

Tributes poured in on Twitter for Ambareesh Murty. Entrepreneur Manoranjan Manish wrote, "So devastated to here this. He was so accomplished. Always a battery of wisdom to listen.".

He was also author Amish Tripathi's senior in IIM-C. Tripathi tweeted, "Terrible news. Ambi was my senior from IIM-C. A great guy. Our batch mates and I are all in shock… Sincere condolences to his family."

Ambareesh Murty Education

Murthy holds a B.E. in from the Delhi College of Engineering (1990-1994) and a MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (1004-1996). His specialities are General Management, Marketing, Sales Management and Corporate Strategy

Ambareesh Murty Co-Founded Pepperfry

Ambareesh Murthy was the co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, an online furniture and home products marketplace based in India. Under Murthy's leadership, Pepperfry has raised substantial investment from various venture capital firms, expanded its operations, and adapted to the rapidly changing e-commerce landscape. His expertise in the online retail space has contributed to the company's strong position in the Indian market.

Ambareesh Murtys' Work Experience

Murthy began his career with Cadbury in Sales and Marketing. He conceptualised and launched Cadbury 'Temptations' one of India's most successful product launches in 2001. In the course of his Cadbury career, he has also managed new product development and the gifting segment.

Cadbury was followed by a stint with Prudential ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) as VP Marketing and Customer Service. He was also associated with Levi's as Brand Manager. Murthy's responsibilities included product development and marketing and retail strategies for the Levi’s brand.

Before founding Pepperfry in 2011, Murthy had a successful career in various companies. He had worked with eBay India as a Country Manager, and he has been involved with other well-known corporations in leadership roles.

