Who Was Ambareesh Murty? Know About Pepperfry Co-Founder Who Died Due To Cardiac Arrest

Tributes poured in on Twitter for Ambareesh Murty. Entrepreneur Manoranjan Manish wrote, "So devastated to here this. He was so accomplished. Always a battery of wisdom to listen.".

He was also author Amish Tripathi's senior in IIM-C. Tripathi tweeted, "Terrible news. Ambi was my senior from IIM-C. A great guy. Our batch mates and I are all in shock… Sincere condolences to his family."