Almost 30% Of Professionals Say They’ve Tried ChatGPT At Work

While ChatGPT set certain corners of the internet ablaze when it launched for public use in November, awareness is still filtering out to the broader public. Experts anticipate that this kind of AI will be transformative: ChatGPT will become the “calculator for writing,” says one top Stanford University economist. Microsoft is in talks with OpenAI about investing as much as $10 billion. The software giant is also looking to integrate GPT, the language model that underlies ChatGPT, into its widely-used Teams and Office software. If that happens, AI tech may very well be brought into the mainstream.