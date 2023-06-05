Who Is Sam Altman? Know All About OpenAI CEO Who Will Visit India This Week
In a tweet on Sunday, Altman said that he is "excited" to visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, The UAE, India, and South Korea this week.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that he will be visiting India along with five other countries this week.
In a tweet on Sunday, Altman said that he is "excited" to visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, The UAE, India, and South Korea this week.
In the past few days, Altman has met with several heads of state like United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Macron and others.
excited to visit israel, jordan, qatar, the uae, india, and south korea this week!— Sam Altman (@sama) June 4, 2023
Who Is Sam Altman?
Sam Altman is an American investor, entrepreneur, and programmer. He was born on April 22, 1985, in a Jewish family, Sam Altman grew up in St. Louis Missouri.
He attended John Burroughs School. He studied computer science for two years at Stanford University in 2005 and dropped out without a degree.
He has been the President of startup accelerator Y Combinator, co-founder of location-based service company Loopt, and CEO of Reddit.
In 2020, he became the CEO of OpenAI. Altman cofounded OpenAI with Elon Musk and others and funded it initially, and eventually raised $1 billion.
OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022. This AI tool gained fandom in no time and is used for multiple activities from writing blogs to composing music.
Announcing GPT-4, a large multimodal model, with our best-ever results on capabilities and alignment: https://t.co/TwLFssyALF pic.twitter.com/lYWwPjZbSg— OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 14, 2023
His presence in the country would be a great opportunity for India considering the booming AI realm, large data set, and emerging AI-based utilities.
The government quoting NASSCOM data in February this year said the overall AI employment in India is estimated at about 416,000 professionals, news agency ANI reported. The growth rate for the sector is estimated at about 20-25%.