Who Is Sam Altman? Know All About OpenAI CEO Who Will Visit India This Week

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that he will be visiting India along with five other countries this week.

In a tweet on Sunday, Altman said that he is "excited" to visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, The UAE, India, and South Korea this week.

In the past few days, Altman has met with several heads of state like United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Macron and others.