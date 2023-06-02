Apple Plans Major Retail Push With New Stores Across China, US

The main focus of the expansion is the Asia-Pacific region, with 21 new or revamped sites planned through 2027. The market generated about $130 billion of Apple’s revenue last year — roughly a third of its total — and countries like India have emerged as a critical growth engine. Apple opened its first two stores in India in April.

Later this year, the company is opening a new mall store in Wen Zhou Shi, China, upgrading its Nanjing East flagship in Shanghai and adding a pair of new outlets in South Korea. That expansion in South Korea, the home turf of chief rival Samsung Electronics Co., will bring the total number of outposts in the country to seven. Apple opened its Gangnam store in Seoul in March and its Myeongdong location a year ago.

For next year, the company is planning its first store in Malaysia, located in Kuala Lumpur; the new Jing An Temple Plaza location; a remodel of its Pudong site in Shanghai; and potentially its first outpost in Foshan, China. It’s also planning a new store at the Grand Front Plaza mall in Osaka and a remodel of its Shinsaibashi location in the region.

Even with US-China relations China souring, Apple remains highly dependent on the Asian nation — both as a manufacturing partner and a market for its goods. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook celebrated that relationship during a trip to China earlier this year, calling it “symbiotic,” and the retail growth underscores Apple’s commitment to the country.