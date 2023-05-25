Whatsapp Working On New 'Username' Feature, Says Report; Details Here

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to set up a username.

The feature is expected to be included in a future update of the app, WABetaInfo said in a report.

"After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update from the Google Play Store, we spotted a significant feature during our usual exploration of the new build," the report said.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot which shows that users can choose a unique username within the app settings.

With this feature, WhatsApp will enable users to share their contact details without revealing their phone numbers. Since this feature is still in development, it is too early to understand how usernames work on WhatsApp, the report said.