Whatsapp Working On New 'Username' Feature, Says Report; Details Here
The feature is expected to be included in a future update of the app, WABetaInfo said in a report.
Popular messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to set up a username.
"After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update from the Google Play Store, we spotted a significant feature during our usual exploration of the new build," the report said.
WABetaInfo shared a screenshot which shows that users can choose a unique username within the app settings.
With this feature, WhatsApp will enable users to share their contact details without revealing their phone numbers. Since this feature is still in development, it is too early to understand how usernames work on WhatsApp, the report said.
ð WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15: what's new?— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 24, 2023
WhatsApp is working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username, and it will be available in a future update of the app!https://t.co/2yMpvlvkdo pic.twitter.com/s60sQdy9jP
The report mentioned that WhatsApp may allow users to communicate with businesses privately, thus safeguarding their phone numbers.
WhatsApp's Recent New Features
The Meta-owned messaging app has recently added two significant features for its users - 'Chat Lock' and 'Edit Messages'
With the 'Chat Lock' feature, WhatsApp users can also secure conversations in a separate folder, according to the company's blog.
"It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications," the company said.
Earlier this week, WhatsApp rolled out a feature allowing users to edit messages within 15 minutes after sending them.
"Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history. As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption," WhatsApp said.