WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Smartphones From October 24; Check Details Here
Popular messaging app WhatsApp has said that it will stop working on phones that do not have Android OS 5.0 or above from next month onwards.
In a note on its FAQ page, the Meta-owned app stated that starting October 24, 2023, only Android OS version 5.0 and newer will be supported.
Currently, the app is providing support for Android devices that meet the following requirements:
A WhatsApp user's Android phone is running OS 4.1 and newer.
The Android phone is able to receive SMS or calls during the verification process.
According to WhatsApp, to keep up with the latest advances in technology, the company routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point their resources to supporting the latest ones.
If WhatsApp stops supporting a user's operating system, they will be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade their device to continue using WhatsApp.
"We’ll also update this (FAQ) page regularly to ensure that the latest Android version we support is listed here," the company said.
WhatsApp is also providing support for and recommending using the following devices:
iPhone running iOS 12 and newer
KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2
According to a report in The Indian Express, some of the older devices that run on Android 4.1 or lower include the Samsung Galaxy S2, LG Optimus G Pro, Motorola Droid Razr, Sony Xperia S2 among others. These smartphones are very old so it won't affect a large number of users after October 24.
How To Update WhatsApp?
WhatsApp encourages users to always use the most up-to-date version of the app. The latest versions contain the newest features and bug fixes.
Android: Find WhatsApp Messenger in the Google Play Store, then tap Update.
iPhone: Find WhatsApp Messenger in the Apple App Store, then tap UPDATE
KaiOS: Press JioStore or Store on the apps menu. Scroll to the side to select Social, then select WhatsApp. Press OK or SELECT > UPDATE.
WhatApp Latest Feature
Earlier this month, WhatsApp launched WhatsApp Channels in over 150 countries to deliver a private way to receive updates that matter to users.
"We’re welcoming thousands of organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders that people can follow, right within WhatsApp," the company said.
"If you’re new to Channels, our goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from your chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers. We also protect the personal information of both admins and followers," WhatsApp said in a blog post.