WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Smartphones From October 24; Check Details Here

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has said that it will stop working on phones that do not have Android OS 5.0 or above from next month onwards.

In a note on its FAQ page, the Meta-owned app stated that starting October 24, 2023, only Android OS version 5.0 and newer will be supported.

Currently, the app is providing support for Android devices that meet the following requirements:

A WhatsApp user's Android phone is running OS 4.1 and newer.

The Android phone is able to receive SMS or calls during the verification process.

According to WhatsApp, to keep up with the latest advances in technology, the company routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point their resources to supporting the latest ones.

If WhatsApp stops supporting a user's operating system, they will be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade their device to continue using WhatsApp.

"We’ll also update this (FAQ) page regularly to ensure that the latest Android version we support is listed here," the company said.

WhatsApp is also providing support for and recommending using the following devices: