WhatsApp New Feature: Messaging Platform Introduces Screen Sharing For Video Calls; How To Use

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new screen sharing feature for video calls on the platform.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his Instagram and Facebook profiles.

"We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on Whatsapp," Zuckerberg said.

As per reports, Meta, in a separate statement explained how people can share their screens while on a WhatsApp video call.

“You can initiate screen-sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen,” WhatsApp reportedly said.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation, shopping online with friends, or just helping parents with tech support – sharing the screen lets you share a live view of your screen during the call," the company said.

WhatsApp told 'TechCrunch' that the screen-sharing feature has started rolling out on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop in a phased manner.