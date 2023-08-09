WhatsApp New Feature: Messaging Platform Introduces Screen Sharing For Video Calls; How To Use
As per reports, Meta, in a separate statement explained how people can share their screens while on a WhatsApp video call.
Popular messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new screen sharing feature for video calls on the platform.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his Instagram and Facebook profiles.
"We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on Whatsapp," Zuckerberg said.
“You can initiate screen-sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen,” WhatsApp reportedly said.
“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation, shopping online with friends, or just helping parents with tech support – sharing the screen lets you share a live view of your screen during the call," the company said.
WhatsApp told 'TechCrunch' that the screen-sharing feature has started rolling out on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop in a phased manner.
Image Source: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Channel on Instagram
How To Share Screen On WhatsApp?
To share your screen on WhatsApp during a video call:
Update WhatsApp to the latest version.
Initiate a video call.
Tap the new 'Share' icon at the bottom.
Grant screen share permission.
Choose to share your screen or a specific app.
Others will see your shared content.
Participants' video icons remain visible.
End screen sharing when done.
Last month, WhatsApp introduced a new instant video messages feature which allows users to record and share short personal videos directly in the chat.
"Voice messages on WhatsApp changed the way people communicate by providing a quick and secure way to share your voice. We’re excited to build on this feature with new instant video messages," WhatsApp said in a statement.
Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds
Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message, WhatsApp said.