WhatsApp New Feature: Messaging App To Introduce 'Screen-Sharing' Soon; Details Here

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly going to introduce a new feature which will allow users to share their screens during video calls.

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform has made the feature available to beta testers that installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store.

This new addition is expected to elevate the functionality of WhatsApp's video calls, bringing it closer to other video conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

When a user will decide to share his/her screen, everything displayed on the screen will be recorded and shared with the recipient, WABetaInfo said in its report.

"Note that this feature may be unavailable on old versions of Android, screen-sharing may not work in large group calls, and the recipient may be unable to get the content of your screen in case they are using an outdated version of WhatsApp," the publication said.