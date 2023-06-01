WhatsApp Launches Global Security Center To Safeguard Users; Know More

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new Security Center page to help users to combat spammers, and unwanted contacts and to educate them about other safety measures.

According to media reports, the Security Center provides insights into the technology that underpins WhatsApp's commitment to providing a simple, reliable, private, and secure service.

The Security Center is available in English and ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, and Gujarati.

The Security Center can be accessed by visiting the dedicated website at https://www.whatsapp.com/security.