WhatsApp Launches Global Security Center To Safeguard Users; Know More
The Security Center is available in English and ten Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati among others.
Popular messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new Security Center page to help users to combat spammers, and unwanted contacts and to educate them about other safety measures.
According to media reports, the Security Center provides insights into the technology that underpins WhatsApp's commitment to providing a simple, reliable, private, and secure service.
The Security Center is available in English and ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, and Gujarati.
The Security Center can be accessed by visiting the dedicated website at https://www.whatsapp.com/security.
What Is Whatsapp Security Centre?
The Security Center of WhatsApp emphasizes different aspects that enhance user safety. WhatsApp asserts that it educates users about the privacy measures offered by WhatsApp and provides useful suggestions to enable them to have better control over their accounts.
Whatsapp has mentioned these steps to ensure you don't get scammed by the scammers :
It is important to keep your registration code and two-step verification PIN confidential and not share them with others.
Use two-step verification and add an email in case you forget your PIN.
Create a strong voicemail password to keep your messages secure.
Check your linked devices often by going to WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices. To remove a device, tap it and then Log Out.
Secure your device code to protect your WhatsApp account from unauthorized access.