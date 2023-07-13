WhatsApp Is Rolling Out New 'Phone Number Privacy' Feature For Communities; Details Here

To enable Phone Number Privacy, here's what you need to do

Open WhatsApp.

Go to Settings > Privacy.

Select ‘Start checkup’

Strengthen security of your messages, calls, and personal information.

If you have already joined a community, you can still enable phone number privacy by visiting the community information page and selecting the "Phone Number Privacy" option.

Once you enable Phone Number Privacy, your phone number will be hidden from other community members. However, local employees can still see your phone number. Additionally, if you have saved another local’s phone number in your contacts, you can still see their phone number.