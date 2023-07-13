WhatsApp Is Rolling Out New 'Phone Number Privacy' Feature For Communities; Details Here
The feature is available to users who are on the latest version of the WhatsApp beta for Android or iOS.
WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature in its beta update that allows users to hide their phone numbers from other members of a community.
This new feature, called "Phone Number Privacy," is available to users who are on the latest version of the WhatsApp beta for Android or iOS, according to a report in WABetaInfo.
How To Use WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature
To enable Phone Number Privacy, here's what you need to do
Open WhatsApp.
Go to Settings > Privacy.
Select ‘Start checkup’
Strengthen security of your messages, calls, and personal information.
If you have already joined a community, you can still enable phone number privacy by visiting the community information page and selecting the "Phone Number Privacy" option.
Once you enable Phone Number Privacy, your phone number will be hidden from other community members. However, local employees can still see your phone number. Additionally, if you have saved another local’s phone number in your contacts, you can still see their phone number.
This feature is only compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.19 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.14.0.70. However, some users may be able to get the same feature by installing certain previous versions of the app. The feature, however, does not affect the way that phone numbers are displayed in group chats or other chats.
WhatsApp's New Privacy Benefits
This feature brings a huge advantage in terms of privacy: users will have the ability to interact with local advertising teams while remaining completely anonymous. For example, they can display a response to a message without revealing their full phone number.
It should be noted that the option to reply to messages in the local ad group is already available for some users. In the future, the phone number privacy features will be expanded to include other groups.
Also, if you have the ability to privately contact a local with a hidden phone number, you will have the option to send them a request, allowing them to decide whether or not to share their phone number with you.