WhatsApp Bans More Than 74 Lakh Accounts In India In April 2023; Details Here

Popular messaging app WhatsApp said that it banned over 74,00,000 lakh accounts in India in the month of April.

The Meta-owned platform publishes monthly reports in accordance with IT Rules 2021. These reports contain information on actions taken by WhatsApp in response to:

Grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp.

Accounts actioned in India through our prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of India or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

WhatsApp said that it received 4,377 grievances on the following topics: account support, ban appeal, other support, product support and safety. Out of these, action was taken against 234 accounts.

"Between 1 April, 2023 and 30 April 2023, 7,452,500 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 2,469,700 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," the company said in the report.