WhatsApp Announces New Features For Businesses At Mumbai Event; Details Here

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced some new WhatsApp Features that will be "really useful" for people and businesses.

The new features were announced that the company's Conversations conference in Mumbai, he said on his WhatsApp Channel.

The first is WhatsApp Flows, which lets businesses create customized experiences right within chats.

Providing more details about the Flows feature, WhatsApp in a blog post said, "We’re launching Flows so businesses can offer more experiences like quickly choosing your train seat, ordering a meal or booking an appointment – all without leaving your chat."

With Flows, businesses will be able to provide rich menus and customizable forms that support different needs.

We’ll make Flows available to businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks, the company said.