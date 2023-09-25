WATCH: Tesla Shares Video Of Humanoid Robot Doing Yoga; Elon Musk Responds
Using only vision and joint position encoders, it can precisely locate its limbs in space.
Automotive giant Tesla on Sunday shared a video of its humanoid robot Optimus carrying out various tasks.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tesla said that Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. In the video, the company said that the humanoid robot is now capable of self-calibrating its arms and legs.
"Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join us to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine)," the company said in the post.
Tesla CEO and owner of social media platform X Elon Musk posted a picture of the humanoid robot doing "Namaste". The image is from the video shared by Tesla.
The picture has gone viral since Musk posted it. The image of Optimus doing "Namaste" has garnered over 24 million impressions so far. Take a look at the picture and how netizens, especially Indian users reacted to it:
Responding to a user, Elon Musk also said that the company "will definitely" aim to maximize the local safety of Optimus.
"It needs to be easy to pause using a remote or your phone with no centralized override," Musk said.
We will definitely aim to maximize local safety of Optimus. It needs to be easy to pause using a remote or your phone with no centralized override.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2023
According to X bio of Optimus, it is a general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring.
The information on Tesla's website says that achieving that end goal requires building the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world.
"We’re hiring deep learning, computer vision, motion planning, controls, mechanical and general software engineers to solve some of our hardest engineering challenges," the company said.