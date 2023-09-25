WATCH: Tesla Shares Video Of Humanoid Robot Doing Yoga; Elon Musk Responds

Automotive giant Tesla on Sunday shared a video of its humanoid robot Optimus carrying out various tasks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tesla said that Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. In the video, the company said that the humanoid robot is now capable of self-calibrating its arms and legs.

Using only vision and joint position encoders, it can precisely locate its limbs in space. Optimus is seen sorting blocks by colour autonomously and performing yoga.

"Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join us to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine)," the company said in the post.