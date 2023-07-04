Vodafone Idea Launches Two 'Unique Sachet Data Packs' For Prepaid Users; Details Here
"These sachet packs are designed especially for the youth and young adults with heavy data requirements," the company said.
Vodafone Idea or Vi on Tuesday launched two new prepaid data plans for its customers in India.
Named 'Super Hour & Super Day', these sachet data packs have been introduced so that users can freely consume data "without any disruption."
Vi ‘Super Hour’ plan offers unlimited data for 60 minutes at Rs. 24, and Vi ‘Super Day’ plan offers 6GB for 24 hours at Rs. 49.
"Data consumption needs for individuals is growing consistently. Data has become a necessity be it for work or personal usage," the telecom operator said in a statement.
Vi said users are heavily dependent on data for their day-to-day functioning which occasionally also demands very high or unrestricted data usage for activities such as for college project or online assignment, binge-watching a show, playing a game or watching a sports match.
"In such scenarios, prepaid customers are limited by their daily data quota and depend on expensive add-on data packs," Vi said adding that the plans have been introduced to cater to this "crucial demand."
"With this, Vi prepaid users can also enjoy binge-watching movies, streaming videos, listening to music, playing games, surfing, chatting, working or studying without worrying about data exhaustion. Vi customers can also use these packs to play Vi Games, enjoy latest movies and videos on Vi Movies & TV or listen to their favourite numbers on Vi Music on the Vi app," Vodafone Idea said.