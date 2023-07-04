Vodafone Idea Launches Two 'Unique Sachet Data Packs' For Prepaid Users; Details Here

Vodafone Idea or Vi on Tuesday launched two new prepaid data plans for its customers in India.

Named 'Super Hour & Super Day', these sachet data packs have been introduced so that users can freely consume data "without any disruption."

Vi ‘Super Hour’ plan offers unlimited data for 60 minutes at Rs. 24, and Vi ‘Super Day’ plan offers 6GB for 24 hours at Rs. 49.

"Data consumption needs for individuals is growing consistently. Data has become a necessity be it for work or personal usage," the telecom operator said in a statement.

Vi said users are heavily dependent on data for their day-to-day functioning which occasionally also demands very high or unrestricted data usage for activities such as for college project or online assignment, binge-watching a show, playing a game or watching a sports match.