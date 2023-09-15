Vivo T2 Pro 5g Smartphone Is Coming Soon; Check Details Here
Get a first look at the upcoming Vivo T2 Pro 5G smartphone! The Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on September 22nd.
Vivo has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming phone, the T2 Pro 5G. This announcement follows the company's confirmation of the imminent launch of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G in India. Additionally, Vivo has provided a glimpse of the design of the T2 Pro 5G smartphone.
Multitask at trailblazing speed and #GetSetTurbo with the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor from the all-new #vivoT2Pro.— vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 15, 2023
Vivo T2 Pro 5G Launch Date and Availability
The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is set to release in India on September 22nd at 12 PM. It is expected that the launch event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the company's online store, as well as in retail stores.
Vivo T2 Pro 5G Expected Price
The expected price of Vivo T2 Pro 5G smartphone is Rs 29,990.
Vivo T2 Pro 5G Specs
The Vivo T2 Pro 5G's design has been unveiled in a teaser image. The phone is shown in a flashy gold color with a curved display. It has a punch-hole display with curved edges and a matte finish at the back. The camera module of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G also features an aura light ring. The smartphone is anticipated to be released in additional colors.
This phone comes with
Snapdragon 782G processor.
T2 Pro Turbo Camera, the details of which will be released soon.
Fastest smartphone with 4nm process to deliver superior energy-efficient performance.