BQPrimeTechnologyVivo T2 Pro 5g Smartphone Is Coming Soon; Check Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Vivo T2 Pro 5g Smartphone Is Coming Soon; Check Details Here

Get a first look at the upcoming Vivo T2 Pro 5G smartphone! The Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on September 22nd.

15 Sep 2023, 3:09 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:flipkart</p></div>
source:flipkart

Vivo has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming phone, the T2 Pro 5G. This announcement follows the company's confirmation of the imminent launch of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G in India. Additionally, Vivo has provided a glimpse of the design of the T2 Pro 5G smartphone.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G Launch Date and Availability 

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is set to release in India on September 22nd at 12 PM. It is expected that the launch event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the company's online store, as well as in retail stores.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G Expected Price

The expected price of Vivo T2 Pro 5G smartphone is Rs 29,990.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G Specs

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G's design has been unveiled in a teaser image. The phone is shown in a flashy gold color with a curved display. It has a punch-hole display with curved edges and a matte finish at the back. The camera module of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G also features an aura light ring. The smartphone is anticipated to be released in additional colors.

This phone comes with

  • Snapdragon 782G processor.

  • T2 Pro Turbo Camera, the details of which will be released soon.

  • Fastest smartphone with 4nm process to deliver superior energy-efficient performance.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT