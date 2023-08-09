Vi Business Partners With Yotta To Strengthen Data Centre Colocation, Cloud Services

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, has partnered with Yotta Data Services to enhance its data centre colocation and cloud services portfolio. As enterprises undergo digital transformation and workloads shift to the cloud, their needs have broadened for various services and solutions—be it security, connectivity, or cloud. Through its partnership with Yotta, Vi Business will cater to evolving enterprise requirements and expand its portfolio, the company said.

Vi Business said it will augment its market presence with Yotta’s portfolio of data centres, cloud infrastructure, and service delivery capabilities to aid the digital transformation journey of Indian enterprises. The company aims to leverage its synergies with Yotta to offer integrated connectivity, cloud and security solutions to its enterprise customers.

“By fostering such collaboration, we aim to empower businesses with tailormade solutions in the most cost-optimised way that address their unique needs and propel them towards growth in their digital journey,” said Rochak Kapur, executive vice president, Vi Business.

Vi Business is connected with major data centres and cloud service providers; hence, it is well-positioned to offer end-to-end solutions such as colocation, managed hosting, public cloud, direct cloud connects and security, the company said.

Yotta has a network of compliant and secure hyperscale data centres in key locations across India. The company’s portfolio of everything-as-a-service offerings includes application modernisation, cybersecurity, network services, data management, business resiliency, managed IT services, and enterprise asset management.

“Through this association, Vi Business will augment Yotta’s indigenous hyperscale data centre and cloud infrastructure, combining them with its extensive GTM outreach and in-house service delivery capabilities,” said Sunil Gupta, co-founder, Yotta Data Services.

Vi Business said that through its partner-agnostic model, it aims to empower businesses, startups, and micro, small and medium enterprises with customised services and offer choice of data centre provider and colocation facilities to help them address their evolving needs.