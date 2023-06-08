Vi Business Introduces Vi Hybrid SD-WAN To Help Enterprises Accelerate Growth

As India’s digital landscape rapidly evolves, more and more businesses are expanding their operations across multiple cloud environments.

Many organisations continue to rely on traditional wide-area network architectures that are static, hardware-focused, and require manual operation. To keep pace with the demands of modern businesses, the focus is on solutions that offer agility in networks, managed services, advanced security, higher performance, and cost efficiency.

To bridge this gap, Vi Business, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vodafone Idea, has introduced a new hybrid SD-WAN offering. Hybrid SD-WAN is designed to provide businesses with solutions such as hybrid networks, integrated security, monitoring and analytics, and intelligent routing.

Using this, enterprises can run applications on their multi-connected network with minimal downtime and get complete visibility of network applications and security, as well as real-time actionable insights, Vi Business said.

In addition, it offers integration capability with any internet leased line/multi-protocol label switching connection, supports 4G and 5G networks, provides the option to choose any internet service provider, and runs pan-India broadband connectivity at reduced cost, the company said.

"This solution is designed in collaboration with leading security providers to protect businesses by providing seamless network integration and end-user privacy," said Arvind Nevatia, chief enterprise business officer, Vi.

It has also partnered with global technology leaders to offer a comprehensive solution portfolio, according to Vi Business. In addition to Nokia, it has extended its association with Fortinet to offer features such as OEM flexibility, end-to-end managed services, integrated low-cost access, multi-cloud integration, and integrated security.

It also provides a centralised management platform that allows businesses to easily configure and manage their network while ensuring greater security and resilience.