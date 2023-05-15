Vi And Ericsson Complete Charging Consolidation, Among World's Largest

Ericsson and Vodafone Idea have announced the successful completion of their charging consolidation programme, which was implemented through the pandemic. The consolidation replaces three existing Online Charging Solutions, with Ericsson Charging as the single OCS solution across India for Vodafone Idea. The companies claim that the programme is one of the industry’s largest successful installations of this type to date, globally. This consolidated online charging solution with integrated data policy architecture will enable Vi to deliver faster product launches and better, more efficient ways of working.

Because of the consolidation, Vi now has a simplified prepaid charging stack, which brings uniformity of architecture in Charging and data Policy and Charging Rules Function, customer experience, life cycle management, product modelling and configuration, features and functions. The solution takes advantage of the pre-integration of Ericsson Charging and Ericsson Policy portfolio (in this case Ericsson Service Aware Policy Controller).

The project has enabled migration and consolidation for over 300 million Vi subscribers capacity on Ericsson Charging system.

According to Ericsson, the project successfully navigated risks and complexities across multi-vendor network integrations and IT integrations, enabling streamlining and rationalisation of business configurations. With a unified architecture and solution for integrated charging and data policy, the consolidated solution empowers Vi with more efficiency, as well as with the agility to meet the demands of today’s digital environment and future business needs more effectively. The implemented solution provides a single system for offer creation and user communication, leading to simplified provisioning and consistency.

“Vi successfully managed one of the world’s largest telecom network integration, to set up a pan-India data network covering over 1 billion Indians. As part of our integration, we collaborated with Ericsson for the massive Charging consolidation project, enabling us to have uniformity in architecture and simplified operations. This future proof and flexible solution will not only enhance customer experience, but will also enable us to launch new products and services at a faster pace. In addition, this solution enables us to control credit while letting users control their costs, through flexible packaging, bonuses and discounts,” said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.

“Ericsson Charging will help Vi reduce its OPEX, create new advanced product offerings and superior customer experience,” said Amarjeet Singh, vice president, sales, West India, Ericsson.