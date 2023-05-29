VC Giants Accel, Sequoia Scour Portfolio Startups For AI Risk

“An internal team at Accel is very deeply focused on this,” said Barath Shankar Subramanian, an India-based partner at the firm, discussing AI’s impact to its portfolio of more than 400 startups in South and Southeast Asia. The team is “spending time on the ground both in India and outside,” meeting founders, he said over video. Such an exercise is also ongoing at Accel’s home base in Silicon Valley, he said.