Upcoming Smartphones In India: Mobile Phones Expected In July 2023

Samsung, Motorola, and these are the number of phones launching in July

03 Jul 2023, 8:19 PM IST
In July, multiple 5G phones will be released in India, such as the OnePlus Nord 3, Realme Narzo 60 series, iQQO Neo 7 Pro, Nothing Phone 2, and Samsung Galaxy M34. These upcoming releases offer a variety of options for consumers seeking the top 5G phones in July 2023.

Let's take a look at some of these upcoming phones in July. 

Nothing Phone 2 

The upcoming phone is rumored to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch display, a 4,700mAh battery, and a distinct rear design with a new light/sound system.

Nothing 2 Phone Launch Date In India: 

  • July 11, 2023 

Nothing 2 Phone Price In India:

  • The anticipated price range for the Nothing Phone (2) in India is ₹40,000 to ₹45,000.

Samsung Galaxy M34

The upcoming phone is expected to have a 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera module will also have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for steady video recording.

Samsung Galaxy M34 Launch Date In India: 

  • Samsung Galaxy M34 is expected to launch on 7th July 2023.

Samsung Galaxy M34 Price In India:

  • The anticipated price range for Samsung Galaxy M34 phone in India is ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.

 iQOO Neo 7 Pro 

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display. It is expected to have a powerful chipset, which may contribute to a higher price range.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Launch Date In India: 

  • iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to launch on 4th July 2023.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Price In India:

  • The expected price of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro in India is under ₹35,000.

Motorola Razr 40 Series

Motorola released two smartphones in the Razr 40 series: the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. These devices will include features such as the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The inner display will be 6.9 inches with FHD+ AMOLED technology, while the cover display will measure 1.9 inches and also be AMOLED.

The primary camera will have a 64-megapixel resolution, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera.

Motorola Razr 40 Series Launch Date In India: 

  • Motorola Razr 40 Series was launched at 5 PM on 3rd July 2023.


Motorola Razr 40 Series Price In India:

  • The expected price of the Motorola Razr 40 Series in India starts from ₹59,999 and goes up to ₹89,999.

