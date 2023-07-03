Upcoming Smartphones In India: Mobile Phones Expected In July 2023
Samsung, Motorola, and these are the number of phones launching in July
In July, multiple 5G phones will be released in India, such as the OnePlus Nord 3, Realme Narzo 60 series, iQQO Neo 7 Pro, Nothing Phone 2, and Samsung Galaxy M34. These upcoming releases offer a variety of options for consumers seeking the top 5G phones in July 2023.
Let's take a look at some of these upcoming phones in July.
Nothing Phone 2
The upcoming phone is rumored to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch display, a 4,700mAh battery, and a distinct rear design with a new light/sound system.
Nothing 2 Phone Launch Date In India:
July 11, 2023
Nothing 2 Phone Price In India:
The anticipated price range for the Nothing Phone (2) in India is ₹40,000 to ₹45,000.
Samsung Galaxy M34
The upcoming phone is expected to have a 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera module will also have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for steady video recording.
Samsung Galaxy M34 Launch Date In India:
Samsung Galaxy M34 is expected to launch on 7th July 2023.
Samsung Galaxy M34 Price In India:
The anticipated price range for Samsung Galaxy M34 phone in India is ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display. It is expected to have a powerful chipset, which may contribute to a higher price range.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro Launch Date In India:
iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to launch on 4th July 2023.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro Price In India:
The expected price of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro in India is under ₹35,000.
Motorola Razr 40 Series
Motorola released two smartphones in the Razr 40 series: the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. These devices will include features such as the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The inner display will be 6.9 inches with FHD+ AMOLED technology, while the cover display will measure 1.9 inches and also be AMOLED.
The primary camera will have a 64-megapixel resolution, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera.
Motorola Razr 40 Series Launch Date In India:
Motorola Razr 40 Series was launched at 5 PM on 3rd July 2023.
Motorola Razr 40 Series Price In India:
The expected price of the Motorola Razr 40 Series in India starts from ₹59,999 and goes up to ₹89,999.
