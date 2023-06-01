Upcoming Mobile Phones In India: 8 Smartphones Expected in June 2023
From OnePlus To realme - here are some top smartphones lined for a launch this month.
Mobile phone brands across the world have been launching new smartphones every other month, and June is no different. June 2023 will also see a host of new stylish and performance-packed smartphones being released. While some of these launches have been confirmed, quite a few are very much expected.
So lets take a look at some of the smartphones slated to release in the month of June.
Realme 11 Pro
Realme is introducing a new premium phone this June 08 that has a 200 MP camera. The 5G phone has a striking premium look and 256 GB Internal memory which makes it a perfect fit.
Realme 11 Pro Launch Date:
8 June 2023
Realme 11 Pro Expected Price In India:
Rs 21,390
Here Are Some Key Features Of Realme 11 Pro:
RAM: 8GB
Internal Memory: 256 GB
Colors Available: City of Sunrise, City of green fields, Starry Night Black
Resolution : 1080 x 2412 pixels
Rear Camera Setup: Dual
Front Camera: 16 MP with wide angle
OPPO F23 Pro
Experience the new Oppo Phone, The OPPO F23 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that offers a good balance of features and performance. It has a large, high-quality display, a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, and brilliant camera quality that will even work in low lights.
OPPO F23 Pro Expected Launch Date:
June 2023
OPPO F23 Pro Expected Price In India:
Rs. 24,999
Here Are Some Key Features Of Oppo F23 Pro:
RAM: 8GB
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor
Display: 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Camera: Triple camera system on the back, 64MP main sensor, 8MP Ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 16MP front-facing camera.
Battery: 5000mAh battery, 67W fast charging support.
Colors: Black and Blue.
OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey
The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a high-end exclusive smartphone that offers power-packed features and performance. OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is also the first-ever smartphone built from 3D microcrystalline rock. It comes with 5000 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The OnePlus 11 5G is a good choice for anyone looking for a top-of-the-line smartphone.
OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Launch Date:
June 6 2023
OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Expected Price In India:
Rs 64,999
Here Are Some Key Features Of OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey:
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
RAM: 16GB/256GB LPDDR5X
Camera: It has a triple-camera system on the back, with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, 16MP front-facing camera. And a 3rd Gen hasselblad camera.
Battery: 5000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is an upcoming smartphone from OnePlus, The camera function of this model is what makes this phone unique. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be launched in India in June 2023. T
OnePlus Nord 3 5G Expected Launch Date:
June 21 2023
OnePlus Nord 3 5G Expected Price In India:
Rs 27,999
Here Are Some Key Features Of OnePlus Nord 3 5G:
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear camera: 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor
Front-facing camera: 16-megapixel sensor
Battery: 4500mAh battery, 80W fast charging support
Operating system: Android 12
Vivo S16
The 5G phone by Vivo has some brilliant qualities. This model is available in premium colors and has 8 GB RAM/128 GB Internal storage and 5G support, amazing battery life.
Vivo S16 Expected Launch Date:
June 21 2023
Vivo S16 Expected Price In India:
Rs 29,690
Here Are Some Key Features Of Vivo S16:
RAM: 8GB
Internal Memory: 128 GB
Rear Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP with a Front camera of 50 MP
Battery: 4600mAh
Colors: Black, Green, Gradient Color
OPPO Reno 10
OPPO is one of the finest brands when it comes to smartphones, and the brand is also launching a new smartphone with brilliant features like 8 GB RAM / 265 GB internal storage base variant, Triple camera, and Dual flash which makes it photography friendly.
OPPO Reno 10 Expected Launch Date:
June 30, 2023
OPPO Reno 10 Expected Price In India:
Rs 41,190
Here are some key features of Oppo Reno 10:
RAM: 8GB
Internal Memory: 256 GB
Camera: Primary Triple Camera with Dual LED Flash and 32 MP Front Camera.
Battery: 4600 mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo is another phone that will launch very soon in India. The classy look comes in different colors and has great camera quality. This feature-packed phone will be available in June 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Expected Launch Date:
June 6, 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Expected Price in India:
Rs 23,990
Here are some key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo:
RAM: 8GB
Internal Memory: 256 GB
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen
Camera : Rear camera : 64 MP + 8MP+2MP, Front Camera : 16 MP
Battery: 5500 mAh
Realme GT Neo 5 5G
Realme makers made a phone that one can charge for only 30 seconds and can talk for 2 hours! This unique phone is expected to launch in India in June 2023 and has brilliant features.
Realme GT Neo 5 5G Expected Launch Date:
June 10, 2023
Realme GT Neo 5 5G Expected Price In India:
Rs 31,960
Here Are Some Key Features Of Realme GT Neo 5 5G:
RAM: 8GB
Internal Memory: 256 GB
Camera: Front Camera 16 MP, Rear Camera 60 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1