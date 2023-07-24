Twitter's New Logo Starts Reflecting On Platform As Iconic Bird Logo Disappears
As part of the rebranding of the platform, the logo has been changed from the Blue Bird to X.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter has finally changed its logo.
As part of the rebranding of the platform, the logo has been changed from Blue Bird to X.
The new logo has started appearing for some users on the website. Take a look:
Source: Twitter Website
In a post on Monday, Elon Musk shared an image of Twitter's headquarters with 'X' featuring on it.
Earlier on Sunday, Elon Musk said that "soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."
Musk also informed that X.com now redirects users to Twitter.
"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow," Musk had tweeted.
And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, weâll make go live worldwide tomorrow— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Under Elon Musk’s tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat, a Reuters report said.
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed the new Twitter logo via a tweet. In a series of tweets, she also shared her vision about X.
"Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," she said.
"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," the Twitter CEO said.
Calling 'X' a platform that can deliver "everything", Yaccarino said that Elon Musk and her are "looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."
For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. Weâve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but weâre just gettingâ¦— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023
Here Is How Netizens Reacted To Twitter's Logo Change
My cartoon on Twitter's new logo -- #X pic.twitter.com/kLILfSlL1T— å·´ä¸¢è Bad Ñ ucao (@badiucao) July 24, 2023
Seriously, how poor a businessman do you have to be, to take one of the most recognizable corporate logos ON EARTH, and go, "We should just have an X. That's way better."— Paul Cowling (he/him) (@PaulTheActor) July 23, 2023
I honestly cannot fathom this level of stupidity...#TwitterLogo #TwitterX https://t.co/xcJ3wdR1Xs
So this is how they created the new logo for Twitter #X #TwitterX #GoodbyeTwitter pic.twitter.com/cTxa4eVT8u— CommanD (@CMDGaminggs) July 24, 2023