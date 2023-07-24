Twitter's New Logo Starts Reflecting On Platform As Iconic Bird Logo Disappears

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed the new Twitter logo via a tweet. In a series of tweets, she also shared her vision about X.

"Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," she said.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," the Twitter CEO said.

Calling 'X' a platform that can deliver "everything", Yaccarino said that Elon Musk and her are "looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."