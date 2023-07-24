Twitter's New Logo Starts Reflecting On Platform As Iconic Bird Logo Disappears

BQPrimeTechnologyTwitter's New Logo Starts Reflecting On Platform As Iconic Bird Logo Disappears
24 Jul 2023, 3:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter</p></div>
Source: Twitter

Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter has finally changed its logo.

The new logo has started appearing for some users on the website. Take a look:

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Source: Twitter Website

In a post on Monday, Elon Musk shared an image of Twitter's headquarters with 'X' featuring on it.

Earlier on Sunday, Elon Musk said that "soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Musk also informed that X.com now redirects users to Twitter.

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow," Musk had tweeted.

Under Elon Musk’s tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat, a Reuters report said.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed the new Twitter logo via a tweet. In a series of tweets, she also shared her vision about X.

"Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," she said.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," the Twitter CEO said.

Calling 'X' a platform that can deliver "everything", Yaccarino said that Elon Musk and her are "looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."

Here Is How Netizens Reacted To Twitter's Logo Change

