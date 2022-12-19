ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter Will Remove Accounts That Link to Other Social Media

Twitter said it will remove accounts “created solely” to promote other social media platforms.
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Nov, 29, 2022. Twitter Inc. said it ended a policy designed to suppress false or misleading information about Covid-19, part of Musk's polarizing mission to remake the social network as a place for unmoderated speech. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Twitter said it will remove accounts “created solely” to promote other social media platforms. 

The company “will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames” for Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post, Twitter Support said in a series of tweets Sunday.

