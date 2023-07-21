Twitter New Feature: Elon Musk Owned Platform To Launch THIS Feature To Take On LinkedIn
Twitter's new feature will reportedly allow verified organizations on the platform to post job listings to Twitter profiles.
Elon Musk owned Twitter is set to take on business and employment-focused social media platforms like LinkedIn with a new feature.
Media reports stated that this feature was first spotted by app researcher Nima Owji.
"Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed!" he tweeted on Thursday.
According to a screenshot shared by Owji, "Twitter Hiring is a free feature for Verified Organizations to post jobs, feature jobs on your company profile and attract top talent to your open positions."
#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! ð— Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023
"Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h
The upcoming feature will enable Verified Organizations feature up to 5 jobs on their company profiles.
These listings will be prominently displayed to anyone visiting the company's Twitter profile, increasing their visibility to potential candidates
Additionally, organizations will receive support for an Application Tracking System or XML, streamlining the process of adding jobs to the platform in a matter of minutes.
According to a report in Search Engine Journal, some Verified Organizations have already posted job listings.
The report stated that Twitter has also created an official hiring account.
Meanwhile Twitter Verified handle invited more companies to sign up for Verified Organizations.
"Did you know Verified Organizations with affiliated accounts receive 2x more reach on Twitter? Verified Organizations allows forward-thinking businesses to reach their customers organically and authentically," the tweet said.
The Verified Organizations subscription includes:— Twitter Verified (@verified) July 18, 2023
- Organic reach with 2x more engagement for your organization and affiliates
- Premium support with 30 minute average response times
- Affiliate badges to let your customers know who speaks on your behalf
- Impersonation defense
The report added that if Twitter were to establish a hiring platform similar to LinkedIn’s, which currently attracts over 52 million job seekers, it could boost Twitter’s revenue and user engagement.