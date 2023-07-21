Twitter New Feature: Elon Musk Owned Platform To Launch THIS Feature To Take On LinkedIn

BQPrimeTechnologyTwitter New Feature: Elon Musk Owned Platform To Launch THIS Feature To Take On LinkedIn
Twitter's new feature will reportedly allow verified organizations on the platform to post job listings to Twitter profiles.

21 Jul 2023, 2:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

Elon Musk owned Twitter is set to take on business and employment-focused social media platforms like LinkedIn with a new feature.

Media reports stated that this feature was first spotted by app researcher Nima Owji.

"Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed!" he tweeted on Thursday.

According to a screenshot shared by Owji, "Twitter Hiring is a free feature for Verified Organizations to post jobs, feature jobs on your company profile and attract top talent to your open positions."

The upcoming feature will enable Verified Organizations feature up to 5 jobs on their company profiles.

These listings will be prominently displayed to anyone visiting the company's Twitter profile, increasing their visibility to potential candidates

Additionally, organizations will receive support for an Application Tracking System or XML, streamlining the process of adding jobs to the platform in a matter of minutes.

According to a report in Search Engine Journal, some Verified Organizations have already posted job listings.

The report stated that Twitter has also created an official hiring account.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile Twitter Verified handle invited more companies to sign up for Verified Organizations.

"Did you know Verified Organizations with affiliated accounts receive 2x more reach on Twitter? Verified Organizations allows forward-thinking businesses to reach their customers organically and authentically," the tweet said.

The report added that if Twitter were to establish a hiring platform similar to LinkedIn’s, which currently attracts over 52 million job seekers, it could boost Twitter’s revenue and user engagement.

