Elon Musk's Twitter Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Meta Over Threads

Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta Platforms over its new app Threads.

According to news outleft Semafor, Twitter has accused the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media giant of poaching former employees to create a “copycat” application.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Twitter sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accusing the company of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” Semafor reported.

Elon Musk has said that "competition is fine, cheating is not", but according to BBC Meta has denied the claims.