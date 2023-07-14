Twitter Launches Ads Revenue Sharing Program For Creators; Here's All You Need To Know
The company said this is part of its effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter on Friday said that it has launched its 'Creator Ads Revenue Sharing' program.
"We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators," the platform said in a tweet.
This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts, Twitter said.
Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program.— Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023
Twitter said it will roll out the program more broadly later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply.
Twitter's decision has received a positive response. A few accounts tweeted that the highest payout for Twitter's ad revenue sharing so far is over $100K.
Many users shared that they have started receiving money from Twitter through the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. Take a look:
When Elon Musk said that he was going to pay Twitter Users a revenue share, I thought, "wow, that's awesome."— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 13, 2023
I assumed I'd would be getting paid around $500 or so for the past 4-5 months. I thought, it would be pennies on the dollar compared to what George Soros pays meâ¦ pic.twitter.com/or1PBR2c97
Iâm genuinely impressed by the amount of money being paid out via Twitterâs revenue sharing program.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 13, 2023
This is SUPER important for independent journalists like me.
I was expecting like $300. Ended up with $3,699, which blew my mind ð¤¯
Twitter truly IS the platform for creators.â¦ pic.twitter.com/DQSEnpu7dQ
Thatâs huge: Twitter is beginning revenue sharing with creators. pic.twitter.com/kemQJaDQqr— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) July 13, 2023
Twitter Ads Revenue Sharing Program: Eligibility Criteria
Twitter said creators will be able to sign up for Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently. Creator Ads Revenue Sharing will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts
To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing a user must:
Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations
Have at least 5M impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months.
Pass human review for .
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who acquired Twitter last year, has been vocal about his commitment to supporting creators.
In a previous statement, Musk pledged that the entire subscription revenue from paid content on Twitter would be passed on to creators in the first year, excluding payment gateway charges.
Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023
How To Apply For Twitter Ads Revenue Sharing Program?
Twitter has said that it will "soon" launch an application process for ads revenue sharing. Creators will be able to apply for both Creator Subscriptions and Creator Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing Monetization in their settings.