Twitter Launches Ads Revenue Sharing Program For Creators; Here's All You Need To Know

Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter on Friday said that it has launched its 'Creator Ads Revenue Sharing' program.

"We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators," the platform said in a tweet.

This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts, Twitter said.

The company said this is part of its effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.