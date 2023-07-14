BQPrimeTechnologyTwitter Launches Ads Revenue Sharing Program For Creators; Here's All You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Launches Ads Revenue Sharing Program For Creators; Here's All You Need To Know

The company said this is part of its effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.

14 Jul 2023, 1:54 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter on Friday said that it has launched its 'Creator Ads Revenue Sharing' program.

"We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators," the platform said in a tweet.

This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts, Twitter said.

The company said this is part of its effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.

ALSO READ

ONGC Ties Up With Indradhanush Gas To Transport Natural Gas; Shares Hit 52-Week High

Opinion
ONGC Ties Up With Indradhanush Gas To Transport Natural Gas; Shares Hit 52-Week High
Read More

Twitter said it will roll out the program more broadly later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply.

Twitter's decision has received a positive response. A few accounts tweeted that the highest payout for Twitter's ad revenue sharing so far is over $100K.

Many users shared that they have started receiving money from Twitter through the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. Take a look:

ALSO READ

Patanjali Foods Shares Advance After It Cancels Oversubscription Option On Offer For Sale

Opinion
Patanjali Foods Shares Advance After It Cancels Oversubscription Option On Offer For Sale
Read More

Twitter Ads Revenue Sharing Program: Eligibility Criteria

Twitter said creators will be able to sign up for Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently. Creator Ads Revenue Sharing will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts

To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing a user must: 

  1. Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations

  2. Have at least 5M impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months.

  3. Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who acquired Twitter last year, has been vocal about his commitment to supporting creators.

In a previous statement, Musk pledged that the entire subscription revenue from paid content on Twitter would be passed on to creators in the first year, excluding payment gateway charges.

How To Apply For Twitter Ads Revenue Sharing Program?

Twitter has said that it will "soon" launch an application process for ads revenue sharing. Creators will be able to apply for both Creator Subscriptions and Creator Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing Monetization in their settings.

ALSO READ

Credit Card Spends Hit Record Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore In May

Opinion
Credit Card Spends Hit Record Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore In May
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT