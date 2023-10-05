BQPrimeTechnologyTIME100: Check Indian Origin Personalities Featured In TIME100AI
ADVERTISEMENT

TIME100: Check Indian Origin Personalities Featured In TIME100AI

TIME100 AI list celebrates individuals of Indian and Indian-American origin who are pivotal in the evolving technology landscape.

05 Oct 2023, 2:57 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Time Magazine Cover</p></div>
Time Magazine Cover

TIME magazine debuted the TIME100 AI list which celebrates eleven individuals of Indian and Indian-American heritage who are pivotal in the evolving technology landscape.

List of Indian origin individuals in TIME100AI

Here's the list

  • Neal Khosla, CEO and cofounder, Curai

  • Tushita Gupta, CTO and cofounder, Refiberd

  • Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani, Wadhwani AI

  • Sneha Revanur, founder and president, Encode Justice

  • Pushmeet Kohli, VP of research, Google DeepMind

  • Manu Chopra, CEO, Karya

  • Kalika Bali, Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India

  • Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor, Professor & Doctoral Candidate, Princeton University

The Wadhwani AI, based in Mumbai, is a philanthropic institution driven by the ambition to harness AI in addressing societal challenges across sectors such as health care, education, and agriculture.

Also featured in the list is Tushita Gupta, the technological brain behind Refiberd, a US enterprise pioneering smart sorting techniques for textile recycling. Their vision leverages AI to discern the composition of diverse textile products, aiming to transform the textile recycling industry.

Another name Kalika Bali is the leading researcher at Microsoft Research India.

Manu Chopra has been listed in the list. At 27, Manu Chopra established Karya, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring fair compensation for those involved in AI projects. Offering a wage of at least $5 per hour—approximately 20 times more than India's minimum wage—Karya also remunerates its workers whenever a company licenses their work for new AI development.

What Is TIME100 AI

The 2023 edition of the TIME100 AI showcases global talents in a magazine cover by artist Neil Jamieson for TIME, putting a spotlight on 28 personalities. This includes renowned figures like Sam Altman from OpenAI, the Amodei duo from Anthropic, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, among other distinguished individuals from the latest list.

Executive editor at TIME Naina Bajekal said that they interviewed nearly all of the individuals on this list to get their perspective on the path of AI today. In a report by TIME magazine, she said, "We wanted to highlight the industry leaders at the forefront of the AI boom, individuals outside these companies who are grappling with profound ethical questions around the uses of AI, and the innovators around the world who are trying to use AI to address social challenges."

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT