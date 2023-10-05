TIME100: Check Indian Origin Personalities Featured In TIME100AI
TIME magazine debuted the TIME100 AI list which celebrates eleven individuals of Indian and Indian-American heritage who are pivotal in the evolving technology landscape.
List of Indian origin individuals in TIME100AI
Neal Khosla, CEO and cofounder, Curai
Tushita Gupta, CTO and cofounder, Refiberd
Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani, Wadhwani AI
Sneha Revanur, founder and president, Encode Justice
Pushmeet Kohli, VP of research, Google DeepMind
Manu Chopra, CEO, Karya
Kalika Bali, Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India
Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor, Professor & Doctoral Candidate, Princeton University
Honored to be on @TIMEâs 100 AI list. It is only because of the work done by our team, led by @anithakan and @gtsomd.— Neal Khosla (@nealkhosla) September 7, 2023
AI is going to make top notch medical care accessible and affordable to everyone. @CuraiHQ is making it happen.https://t.co/yHKOssa5vG
When I founded Encode Justice at age 15, I couldnât have imagined that Iâd end up on the cover of @TIME â the youngest on a list full of leaders Iâve looked up to.— Sneha Revanur (@sneharevanur) September 7, 2023
Iâm honored to be included in the first-ever TIME100 AI. Weâre just getting started ð @EncodeJustice pic.twitter.com/BTfyMfEjte
The Wadhwani AI, based in Mumbai, is a philanthropic institution driven by the ambition to harness AI in addressing societal challenges across sectors such as health care, education, and agriculture.
Also featured in the list is Tushita Gupta, the technological brain behind Refiberd, a US enterprise pioneering smart sorting techniques for textile recycling. Their vision leverages AI to discern the composition of diverse textile products, aiming to transform the textile recycling industry.
Another name Kalika Bali is the leading researcher at Microsoft Research India.
Manu Chopra has been listed in the list. At 27, Manu Chopra established Karya, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring fair compensation for those involved in AI projects. Offering a wage of at least $5 per hour—approximately 20 times more than India's minimum wage—Karya also remunerates its workers whenever a company licenses their work for new AI development.
I am absolutely honored to be nominated among TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in AI https://t.co/AMM5axF75y— Manu Chopra (@manuchopra42) September 7, 2023
At Karya, we pay our workers 20x the Indian min. wage, redirect majority of revenue to our workers, and invest in their welfare beyond just giving work.
Honoured to be recognised in @TIME âs #TIME100ArtificialIntelligence list alongside my @GoogleDeepMind colleagues @DemisHassabis , @LilaIbrahim , @ShaneLegg, @Shakir_za.— Pushmeet Kohli (@pushmeet) September 7, 2023
AI's greatest potential lies in advancing Science for the benefit of humanity. https://t.co/ICARdrJUdL
What Is TIME100 AI
The 2023 edition of the TIME100 AI showcases global talents in a magazine cover by artist Neil Jamieson for TIME, putting a spotlight on 28 personalities. This includes renowned figures like Sam Altman from OpenAI, the Amodei duo from Anthropic, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, among other distinguished individuals from the latest list.
Executive editor at TIME Naina Bajekal said that they interviewed nearly all of the individuals on this list to get their perspective on the path of AI today. In a report by TIME magazine, she said, "We wanted to highlight the industry leaders at the forefront of the AI boom, individuals outside these companies who are grappling with profound ethical questions around the uses of AI, and the innovators around the world who are trying to use AI to address social challenges."