TIME100: Check Indian Origin Personalities Featured In TIME100AI

The Wadhwani AI, based in Mumbai, is a philanthropic institution driven by the ambition to harness AI in addressing societal challenges across sectors such as health care, education, and agriculture.

Also featured in the list is Tushita Gupta, the technological brain behind Refiberd, a US enterprise pioneering smart sorting techniques for textile recycling. Their vision leverages AI to discern the composition of diverse textile products, aiming to transform the textile recycling industry.

Another name Kalika Bali is the leading researcher at Microsoft Research India.

Manu Chopra has been listed in the list. At 27, Manu Chopra established Karya, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring fair compensation for those involved in AI projects. Offering a wage of at least $5 per hour—approximately 20 times more than India's minimum wage—Karya also remunerates its workers whenever a company licenses their work for new AI development.