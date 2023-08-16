Telegram's New Feature Allows Users To Edit Stories After Posting Them; Details Here

Messaging app Telegram has rolled out 'Stories' features to all the users.

The company launched the feature on its 10th birthday and said that its "our biggest update yet."

"In this update, we launch Stories – with a unique dual camera mode, granular privacy settings, flexible duration options and much more," Telegram said in a statement.

Telegram said that the 'Stories' feature was by far the "most-requested feature" in the history of the messaging app.

"Telegram Stories have all the things you'd expect – and plenty more that have never been done before," the statement said.