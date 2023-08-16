Telegram's New Feature Allows Users To Edit Stories After Posting Them; Details Here
Telegram said that the 'Stories' feature was by far the "most-requested feature" in the history of the messaging app.
Messaging app Telegram has rolled out 'Stories' features to all the users.
The company launched the feature on its 10th birthday and said that its "our biggest update yet."
"In this update, we launch Stories – with a unique dual camera mode, granular privacy settings, flexible duration options and much more," Telegram said in a statement.
"Telegram Stories have all the things you'd expect – and plenty more that have never been done before," the statement said.
'First Time In The History Of Social Media'
Telegram said that for the "first time in the history of social media", users will be able to update any element of their story at any time – changing its visibility, caption, on-screen text, stickers or anything else – without having to delete and repost it from scratch.
How To Edit Story On Telegram?
To edit a story on Telegram, open it on the device you posted it from and tap ⋮ or ⋯ > Edit Story.
Source: Telegram
Dual Camera Mode
To capture scenes from every angle, stories can take photos or videos with both the front and rear camera of your device simultaneously – letting users choose which camera goes where, even while recording.
The other features introduced by Telegram in Stories include stickers, locations and captions.
Granular Privacy Settings
According to Telegram, when posting a story, users can select from 4 privacy settings: Everyone, My Contacts, Close Friends and Selected Contacts. Each option can be completely customized, allowing them to include or exclude any users.
A user can also select a list of users who will never see their story. To keep a story even more private, users can disable screenshots to prevent viewers from saving or sharing it.
Stories in Profiles
Stories can last for a user's choice of 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours. They can also post them to their profile, arranged in a gorgeous grid — where both old contacts and new connections can see theirhighlight reel for as long as they want.
To know more about all the new features, click here.
On the company's 10th anniversary, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said, "In just a decade, Telegram gained over 800 million active users purely thanks to word of mouth. Through numerous updates and improvements over the years, Telegram has redefined what a modern messaging experience should be like."
"The next step for Telegram is to go beyond messaging and spearhead innovation in social media in general. We should use our popularity to change the lives of billions for better, to inspire and uplift people on our planet," he added.
Today’s gradual roll-out of stories for all users marks the beginning of this new stage in the history of Telegram. While this past decade was exciting, the next 10 years will be the time when Telegram reaches its true potential, the CEO said.