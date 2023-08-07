Tech Mahindra Appoints Atul Soneja As New Chief Operating Officer

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has appointed IT industry veteran Atul Soneja as its chief operating officer on Monday.

Soneja joins Tech Mahindra after a two-year stint as COO of CitiusTech Inc., a New Jersey-based IT services firm. Previously, he was with Infosys for more than two decades, where he rose to the rank of senior vice president in the financial services vertical. His appointment comes less than six months after Tech Mahindra picked Infosys President Mohit Joshi as a replacement for outgoing Chief Executive Officer Chander Prakash Gurnani.

“His (Soneja's) execution-focused approach, firm belief in extreme ownership, and zeal to build a collaborative culture make him the perfect choice to lead our operations," Joshi said in a statement. "With him on board, we look forward to driving scale and growth globally."

As CitiusTech's COO, Soneja was responsible for the company's delivery, service lines, and operations. Previously at Infosys, he held several leadership roles, managing multi-billion-dollar service lines in financial services, retail, and manufacturing. At Edgeverve, an Infosys subsidiary, he was heading the company's artificial intelligence and automation platform.

His experience and knowledge of the industry, combined with his dedication to automation, make him an ideal candidate to lead Tech Mahindra’s operations, Gurnani said. "We are confident that Atul’s expertise will help us drive growth and enhance our capability to deliver innovative solutions."

The appointment adds to Tech Mahindra's senior management a second BFSI veteran after Joshi.

The firm has historically lagged its larger peers in the financial services space, which brings in more than a third of Indian IT services revenue. Both Joshi and Soneja have spent more than 20 years each at Infosys, an industry bellwether.

"I'm thrilled to join the leadership team of Tech Mahindra," Soneja said. "I believe it is a business with an extraordinary global mark, a strong brand portfolio, a highly skilled team, and an unparalleled reputation as a leader in technology."

“My vision is to continue the momentum that Tech Mahindra has by leveraging next-gen technologies," Soneja said.