TCS Gets Contract To Transform Government's E-Marketplace

The Union government has picked Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to transform the government e-marketplace, which is riddled with scalability challenges, into a "world-class public procurement platform".

The contract will see India’s largest IT services firm—which manages passports to pensions for the government—design and build solutions for the existing GeM platform on an open-source, application programming interface-based architecture, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. "That will bring much-needed transparency and efficiency to the public procurement platform."

"With TCS as our software partner, we are assured of architecting the new GeM with unmatched experience, rigour and passion to develop a world-class solution with resilient design, enriched user experience and innovative services," GeM Chief Executive Officer PK Singh said.

"We also look forward to TCS' expertise in managing mission-mode programmes. We have a strong aspiration to scale up GeM to transcend geographies."

The current GeM platform has architectural challenges in scaling up and meeting the evolving needs of buyers and sellers. It currently has a gross merchandise value of Rs 2 lakh crore purchased by over 70,000 buyer organisations and 6.5 million sellers and service providers, including 800,000 medium and small enterprises, according to the release.

The new GeM platform will be designed for interoperability and cloud neutrality. It can be configured to help buyer organisations from various states to transact on a national level while maintaining a local flavour.

The GeM contract will be handled by TCS' Public Services India business unit, which has already built ecosystems for last-mile delivery of central government services.

"Our extensive experience in delivering large-scale transformation projects, technology expertise, deep domain knowledge in public services, and world-class delivery governance will help GeM achieve its vision for the next decade," Tej Paul Bhatia, business head for TCS Public Services India, said. "The new GeM platform will transform public procurement with enhanced user experience, improved transparency, and greater inclusivity."

Shares of TCS were trading 0.41% lower at Rs 3,469.85 apiece compared to a 0.17% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12.09 p.m.