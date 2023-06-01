TCS CEO Krithi Krithivasan Sets Out Priorities On First Day

Krithi Krithivasan has set his priorities straight on the first day of taking on the role as chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

"As we step into the next phase of TCS, we will continue our investments in key, emerging areas like cloud cybersecurity, 5G, IoT, Generative AI, etc., with an unrelenting focus on customer relationships and impeccable delivery,” the new CEO said, in a letter to TCS employees.

BQ Prime has seen a copy of the letter.