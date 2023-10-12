TCS' AI Cloud Unit Designed To Be Industry-Agnostic, Says CEO Krithivasan

The full value for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s clients can be realised when the solutions are all contextualised to the industry segment, according to Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan.

India's largest IT services firm used to have separate cloud services with three cloud units and its own internal cloud system. Different groups within the company were working on predictive AI, with the teams handling data and analytics leading the way, Krithivasan told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview.

"And as generative AI became more popular, we also saw the hyperscalers, with whom we had a cloud relationship, taking the lead and everyone was taking a position," he said.