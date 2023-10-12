TCS' AI Cloud Unit Designed To Be Industry-Agnostic, Says CEO Krithivasan
By tailoring the technology to specific industry needs, TCS aims to provide immediate value to its customers, he says.
The full value for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s clients can be realised when the solutions are all contextualised to the industry segment, according to Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan.
India's largest IT services firm used to have separate cloud services with three cloud units and its own internal cloud system. Different groups within the company were working on predictive AI, with the teams handling data and analytics leading the way, Krithivasan told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview.
"And as generative AI became more popular, we also saw the hyperscalers, with whom we had a cloud relationship, taking the lead and everyone was taking a position," he said.
"It became clear to us that we cannot have one relationship with them on the cloud and another relationship with (it) on AI," he said. "You needed a very strong cloud infrastructure if you had to really leverage the generative AI capability."
Therefore, "we thought it became natural to us that we have to work as one single group. So, that's the reason we brought it all together," he said.
Krithi Krithivasan. (Photo: Company)
The New Plan
"The solutions are all contextualised to the industry segment. The open TCS AI cloud unit is industry-agnostic," Krithivasan said.
This unit collaborates with different business groups, encouraging them to identify specific use cases relevant to their industry. The goal is to customise the AI cloud framework for individual industries, ensuring its applicability, according to Krithivasan.
By tailoring the technology to specific industry needs, TCS aims to provide immediate value to its customers, emphasising practical and targeted solutions, he said.
"We have created a catalog of use cases for each industry so that once you take this catalog to the clients and say in your industry, this is art of possible, and given our knowledge about how you are operating in this particular customer, these are the immediate opportunity areas," he said.
"We take our AI cloud units' overall framework and approach (clients) towards helping them in setting up the AI infrastructure," Krithivasan said.
At the core of TCS's customer-centric approach is the idea that the client partner interacting directly with the customer should have access to the best TCS has to offer, tailored specifically for the client's needs, he said.
This goal can be achieved by enabling these client partners to operate within an ecosystem that is closely aligned with and specific to the industry of the customer they are serving, according to the CEO.
This industry-specific focus ensures that TCS can provide the most relevant and effective solutions to meet the unique requirements of each client, enhancing the overall customer experience.
Idea Behind Recent Rejig
Krithivasan views the recent rejig as a minor adjustment, likening it to a tweak. In his perspective, this alteration was a small modification, and he sees it as a simple process.
"This structure is very similar to what we were operating before, so the organisation is used to it," he said. "We believe this will produce the best results for our customers as well as for us."
Krithivasan highlighted two key objectives behind this. The first goal is to guarantee that customers receive the best service from TCS, emphasising that there should be no compromise on customer satisfaction.
The second objective is to eliminate any internal friction or hurdles within the organisation. "We divided the organisation primarily based on these three parameters: incubation, growth and transformation."