Tata Play Starts Beaming From India's First Demand-Driven Satellite

Direct-to-home broadcaster Tata Play has started beaming from the GSAT-24, operationalising India's first demand-driven satellite and expanding the number of channels it offers.

The GSAT-24 was specifically launched for Tata Play in June last year. It was the first satellite launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation on a demand-basis. The entire capacity of the channel was leased to Tata Play by NewSpace India Ltd., the commercial arm of ISRO.

"Demand-driven mode basically means we need to have an anchor customer who is ready to lease the entire capacity," NSIL Chairperson Radhakrishnan Durairaj said at an event on Monday. "NSIL will also be taking up more demand-driven missions going ahead, I hope more Indian customers are looking to take up such missions.

"The new satellite will help us expand our offering from 600 to 900 channels," said Harit Nagpal, chief executive officer at IPO-bound Tata Play. "It will also help us cover the length and breadth of the country more effectively."

Earlier satellites had connectivity issues in far-flung areas like Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of northeastern India, according to Nagpal.

After GSAT-24, ISRO is also looking at launching GSAT-20 for broadband communication needs. "We're in talks with broadband players. Every year you’ll find one or two demand driven communication-based satellites. We're also in advanced talks for communication and earth-observing satellites," Durairaj said.