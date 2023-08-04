Tata Capital Unveils Generative AI-Powered Chatbot To Enhance Customer Experience

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of Tata Group, has introduced the use of generative artificial intelligence within 'TIA', the company’s chatbot, to enhance customer engagement. The company has integrated capabilities of ChatGPT with its chatbot to enable a more seamless conversational experience and offer contextual assistance to customers for their service requests.

According to Tata Capital, the integration of ChatGPT will enhance TIA’s ability to understand and respond to customer queries and provide customers with quality content, personalised responses and on-demand support. The enhanced version will be available on both, the mobile app and the website. The use of generative AI will also make TIA capable of answering queries instantly in Hindi and Hinglish, thereby connecting with a wider audience, the company said.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of a new version of our service bot, TIA, which is integrated with the capabilities of ChatGPT. We are confident that customers will love the empowerment this technology brings, which will enable them to self-serve far more effectively,” said Abonty Banerjee, chief digital officer, Tata Capital.

Tata Capital unveiled TIA in 2019 to offer customers a simple voice-based solution to help them resolve loan queries related to eligibility, process, etc. TIA uses speech recognition technology, natural language understanding and text-to-speech technology.