Tally Solutions Launches TallyPrime 3.0, A Revamped GST Solution

Business management software provider Tally Solutions has launched TallyPrime 3.0, a revamped GST solution. The solution has improved capabilities for reporting and helping businesses collect outstanding dues faster, the company said.

With the multi-GSTIN capability, TallyPrime 3.0 users will be able to manage multiple GSTIN data in a single Tally company, with the flexibility to maintain business data centrally using a single company. The new release offers better speed while generating GST returns and reconciliation of GSTR 1, 2A and 3B in a more seamless manner, the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Tejas Goenka, managing director, Tally Solutions, said, "Since the start of the GST journey six years ago, we have seen many changes by the government both to simplify and tighten the compliance system. Keeping this constant change in mind, we have completely revamped our GST experience to make it tremendously flexible for businesses to remain compliant with confidence."

TallyPrime 3.0 offers a digital payment request feature, which will allow businesses to generate and embed payment links or QR codes into their invoices or other reports. Customers can make the payment through various modes like domestic and international debit and credit cards, equated monthly installments, buy now, pay later, net banking, UPI, and mobile wallets.

The report filters come with a one-click experience to easily filter data in reports, Tally Solutions said. The product includes a new user experience with Go To, connected capabilities that allow the generation of e-way bills and e-invoices from within the product, and an adaptable reporting experience with change view, basis of values, exception reports, and save view.